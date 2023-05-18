Indic Inspirations unveils ISRO Wall Museum on World Museum Day

On the occasion of World Museum Day, Indic Inspirations, ISRO’s first Registered Merchandiser unveiled the INDIA in SPACE | ISRO Wall Museum - a unique, inspirational, and experiential tool for STEM education. The unveiling was addressed by many eminent luminaries including Pramod Kale, an ISRO pioneer who worked with Dr. Vikram Sarabhai & A P J Abdul Kalam, N. Sudheer Kumar, Director, Capacity Building Program Office, ISRO, Anurag Sinha, Director, Human Space Flight Program, ISRO, Mohandas Pai, Padmashri, LLB, CA, ex-Infosys CFO, Chairman Manipal Global Education, Angel & Institutional Investor, ex-member of the board of SEBI, and many more.



Certified by ISRO, the museum narrates stories of ISRO’s history and missions over the years through authentic scale models of various elements of ISRO’S missions– from models of ISRO’s early work - Sounding Rockets, Aryabhat, Rohini satellites to its latest Gaganyaan Rockets, Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan, Cryogenic & VIKAS engines and its Deep Space Antennas. This unique wall museum fits in a 7’ x 7’ wall space. The museum also has a digital tablet-based User Interface that provides additional text, images, and video information about each ISRO artifact.

Appropriate for India, easy to deploy as compared to large museums that take 5+ acres, big buildings, and 5 years to build with access limited to citizens only in that city – this Wall Museum can be easily deployed in every school at a fraction of the cost. Besides, it will serve as a daily educational, inspirational, and motivational tool for students to aspire to careers in space. With this decade being touted as the Space Decade, with the exploits of Elon Musk & SpaceX and ISRO India’s premier Space Agency and 100+ startups in the space sector, this museum will inspire scores of children to be rocket scientists and take up careers in the Space sector.

The INDIA in SPACE | Wall Museum was created as a part of the grant that Indic Inspirations got from Maharashtra State Innovation Society (MSINS) as an Award Winner at Maharashtra Startup Week 2022. Experiential STEM education in schools is a major recommendation of the New Education Policy 2022 and emphasizes the exploration of relations among different subjects and makes way for critical thinking, more holistic inquiry, discovery, discussion, and analysis-based learning. This innovative and inspirational museum is a must-have for innovative schools to support its holistic education plans to implement NEP 2022.

In addition to the museum, Indic Inspirations has created 70+ products narrating stories of ISRO’s Missions – Scale Models of ISRO’s technological assets, DIY Kits, Space Board Games, Jigsaw Puzzles, and many more.