International Anti-Corruption Day 2023: Date, history and meaning

International Anti-Corruption Day 2023: The law of the country ensures that everyone has access to adequate resources necessary for their survival. It also ensures that people's freedom is of paramount importance. However, sometimes corruption can be the silent poison that ruins the country's system and ensures that power resides only in the hands of a few people and that independence is not equally distributed. Societies can fall apart due to the corruption of a handful of people, and no one is immune to this crime. Corruption can be of many types and each type is harmful to society.

International Anti-Corruption Day is celebrated every year to ensure that people come together to stop corruption and make society corruption-free. As we prepare to celebrate this year's special day, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Date:

Every year, International Anti-Corruption Day is celebrated on December 9. This year, the special day falls on a Saturday.

History:

In 2003, the United Nations adopted the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), the first step in the fight against corruption. It was a treaty signed by UN member states that came together to join forces in the fight against corruption and enforce law and order. The treaty was signed on December 9 and entered into force on December 14.

Meaning:

"International Anti-Corruption Day (AICD) 2023 seeks to highlight the crucial link between anti-corruption and peace, security and development. At its core is the notion that tackling this crime is everyone's right and responsibility, and that Only through the cooperation and participation of each and every person and institution can we overcome the negative impact of this crime: States, government officials, public officials, law enforcement agents, representatives of the media, the private sector , civil society, academia, the public and young people. "Equally, everyone has a role to play in uniting the world against corruption," the United States wrote on its official website.