International Beer Day 2022 : Know the History of Beer

Few Anthropologists have made an educated guess as to how the beer was invented. Most likely it is was by an accident. They believe the discover something like this. Nomadic hunter-gatherers collected wild grains for food. Somehow, possibly in a sudden rainstorm, a pool of water formed where the grain were stored, in short time, the grain fermented, turning the water into a thick dark liquid. And few adventurous souls among these primitive people sampled the liquid and found it tasted good. Thus, primitive man discovered beer.

International Beer Day is being celebrated on 5th August this year, usually it is observed on first Friday of August month.

The oldest beverage known to the mankind is beer, it has got both interesting and colorful history.

Clay tablets indicate that brewing was an respected occupation in what is presently known to be Iran for than 7000 years ago, but it is thought that beer already known to the Sumerians as well as Babylonians few 3000 years before that. Back then most brewers were even women.

The earliest chemically confirmed barley beer dates from between 3500 ad 3100 BC and was discovered at Godin Tepe in the Central Zagras Mountains of Iran.

Beer was very important in the Ancient Egypt and its manufacture was strictly controlled, beer had a privileged role and it was used as an offering to the Gods. It was also prescribed to treat the varied illness.

There exists historical evidence that the Egyptians taught the Greeks as to how to make beer and it was very popular in both Ancient Greece and Ancient Rome until wine took over as the favored drink.

This was particularly true in the Britain after Henry VIII broke away from the Catholic church and closed most of the nation's monasteries. Today, brewing is more of science than an art, but this was not always the case. For centuries brewers invoked the names of their patrons' saints to ensure that their brew was good. Often the beer failed to live up to such heavenly standards and a scapegoat had to be found.