For anyone who wants to take even a little glance around their city, one of the staples that can always be found is a good bar, a friendly pub or a busy night club. Whether a person is in rural Ireland, busy Hong Kong, the backwoods of Canada or even in the United Arab Emirates, there is always someplace to have a brewski.

International Beer Day is celebrated on first Friday of every August. And this day is perfect for those that do enjoy those drinks, and to appreciate the people who make them – Beer Day! Originally started in the United States, in Santa Cruz, California to be exact, Beer Day was begun with the purpose of celebrating the craft of brewing.

And it was also created with the intention of showing appreciation for those involved in the making of beer. The day then quickly expanded to include celebrations of bartenders and other beer technicians as well.

Why not get everyone involved? Not only did Beer Day expand in scope, but in size as well. It quickly began gaining international recognition and following within only one short year.

In between 2007 when it was started in Santa Cruz, and where it currently is no– celebrated in 207 cities, 50 countries and on 6 continents all across the globe! Diverse and new experiences are the hallmark of Beer Day, which means that everyone is encouraged to share various techniques on how to make beer, along with how to enjoy it. In addition, there are also the various foods and activities that go along with it, to celebrate this enjoyable day of brewing skill and beverage enjoyment.

