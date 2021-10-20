International Chef Day

International Chef's Day began back in 2004 by esteemed chef Dr. Bill Gallagher, who at the time was the president of WorldChefs, a network of over 100 chef associations and is focused on bringing education, competition, networking, and sustainability to the authority on cuisine.



This day is focused on educating kids around the world about the importance of eating healthy, promote the career of chefs and help change their local communities. Each year, WorldChefs and their partners create different themes to help broadcast their mission. WorldChefs started when in 1920, a Swiss cook federation introduced the idea of an international chef association, and thus in 1928, WorldChefs was established in Sorbonne, Paris.

Congresses would be held every few years and countries would assume presidency over the organization. For over 90 years and counting, WorldChefs has run from becoming an association to a worldwide organization to help educate people about the importance of healthy food.

In 2017, WorldChefs' theme was the idea of a superhero or to be exact, "Foods For Healthy Heroes", and beforehand was about the art of placing food on a plate, or for short, presentation. This day is also used to celebrate the idea of a chef as a noble profession in which they hope to pass down knowledge and culinary skills to the next generation of chefs.