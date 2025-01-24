Live
International Day of Education 2025: Theme, History and Quotes
Education fosters peace, equality, and innovation while addressing mental well-being. 2025’s theme focuses on preserving human agency in an automated world
International Education Day, celebrated annually on January 24, highlights the transformative role of education in building inclusive, equitable, and sustainable societies. Established by the United Nations in 2018, the day emphasizes the importance of quality education for achieving global development goals. It underscores the need to ensure access to learning opportunities for all, particularly marginalized communities, fostering innovation, empowerment, and progress. The day also serves as a platform to advocate for investment in education systems, address learning gaps, and promote lifelong learning. International Education Day inspires global collaboration to make education a universal right, driving peace and prosperity worldwide.
Significance of International Day of Education
Observed annually on January 24, the International Day of Education highlights the transformative power of learning in promoting peace, development, and human rights. Proclaimed by the United Nations, this day encourages global efforts to make education accessible, inclusive, and equitable for everyone.
Theme for 2025: Preserving Human Agency in an Automated World
The 2025 theme, "AI and Education: Preserving Human Agency in a World of Automation," emphasizes the role of education in helping individuals navigate and adapt to technological advancements. As artificial intelligence increasingly shapes our world, ensuring that human decision-making and creativity remain at the forefront becomes critical.
History of International Day of Education
The United Nations General Assembly declared January 24 as the International Day of Education in 2018. Supported by 59 member states, this resolution underscores education's role in addressing global challenges and fostering inclusive, high-quality learning for all. The day is a call to action to bridge gaps in education and empower individuals worldwide.
Quotes Celebrating Education
1. “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” – Nelson Mandela
2. “The roots of education are bitter, but the fruit is sweet.” – Aristotle
3. “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” – Benjamin Franklin
4. “The only thing that interferes with my learning is my education.” – Albert Einstein
5. “The goal of education is the advancement of knowledge and the dissemination of truth.” – John F. Kennedy
Wishes for International Day of Education
• May education open doors to hope and opportunity for all. Happy International Day of Education!
• Let’s celebrate the transformative power of learning. Here’s to a brighter, more inclusive future.
• Education is the foundation of progress. Together, let’s make it accessible to everyone. Happy International Day of Education!
• Wishing you a day filled with knowledge, growth, and inspiration.
• Let’s commit to spreading the light of education far and wide.