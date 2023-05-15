International Day of Families 2023: Best wishes & messages to share with your Family Members

In the year, 1993, the United Nations, has passed a resolution, which highlights the significance of the family, since then every year, May 15th is celebrated as the international Day of Families.



Every family is different and is special in its own way. Families belonging to different communities to tend to follow different ritual and customs in their daily lives as well as during the special occasions, such as marriages, during the child birth or during death in the family.

Family supports and is a pillar of strength to all belonging to the family. Family acts as support system, which helps keep going, when things get tough. From helping around in chores, extending a hand of support or just a healthy conversion, living with a family brings sense of joy.

You can share the below messages and wishes with your family and express your love towards your family

1. Another year will be over, another year will come. I hope and pray that the lights of Family Day illuminate the new chapter of your life. Happy Family Day to you!

2. I want to hug and kiss all my family members and celebrate this unique day. This day is a perfect time to be together. Happy family day!

3. Having a place to go — is a home. Having someone to love — is a family. Having both — is a blessing.

4. Family is like branches on a tree. We all grow in different directions yet our roots remain as one.

5. Today is a day of family, love, happiness and being together. It’s a great day to do everything that you want together with your beloved ones. Beautiful family day!

6. All family memories are the best times that we spent together. I hope that today we will take a lot of pictures. Can’t wait for it.

7. Such an incredible day was a family day a year ago. I hope that today will be so great as well. Congratulations!

8. I want to start my day with wishes to my family – with you my life is full of colours and happiness. Thank you for everything and happy world family day!

9. A Happy Family is the pillar of a happy society. Let all the families come together and spread love and brotherhood with each other.

10. Our family is our happiness. I want to celebrate this day with my wonderful family. Love you all!

11. “We must take care of our families wherever we find them.” by Elizabeth Gilbert

12. “Family is more than blood.” – Cassandra Clare

13. A man who doesn’t spend time with his family can never be a real man. — Vito Corleone, The God Father book