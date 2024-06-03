International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression 2024: Date, History and Significance

The International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression is a vital observance aimed at raising awareness about the plight of children who suffer from various forms of violence, including terror and sexual abuse. This day highlights the need to protect and uphold the rights of children who endure traumatic experiences.

Date

The International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression is commemorated annually on June 4. In 2024, this observance will take place on a Tuesday.

History

The origin of this day dates back to August 19, 1982, during a special session of the United Nations General Assembly. The session addressed the suffering of Palestinian and Lebanese children due to Israeli military actions during the Lebanon War. This led to a commitment to safeguard the rights of these children. Consequently, the UN General Assembly designated June 4 as the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression. Over time, the scope of this observance has broadened to include the protection of children’s rights globally.

Significance

Children living in conflict zones worldwide face unimaginable horrors daily. They are vulnerable to violence not only in their homes but also while playing, attending school, or seeking medical care. The United Nations has highlighted the severity of the situation, noting that children are subjected to killing, maiming, abduction, sexual violence, and attacks on educational and healthcare facilities. Moreover, they often lack access to necessary humanitarian aid. This day serves as a reminder of the urgent need to address these issues and protect children from the ravages of war and aggression.

The International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression underscores the international community's responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of children affected by conflict and violence. It calls for a concerted effort to uphold and protect the rights of these innocent victims.