We all have them in our lives, those friends that are loyal to the end, that want nothing from us but love and the occasional meal.

We are, of course, talking about our animal friends, the scaly fish that swim in the tank, the purring fur-ball that awaits us at the door each day and does everything in its power to prevent us from getting anything productive done, and the wagging tail waiting to join us on the morning jog.

What would our lives be without pets in them? A lot less. International Day of Veterinary Medicine dedicates itself to recognizing the field of medicine that keeps our friends alive, and the people who practice it.