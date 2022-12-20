International Human Solidarity Day is celebrated annually on 20 December and is a United Nations observance Day.

The day celebrates unity in diversity and encourages us to take new initiatives for poverty eradication.

On 22 December 2005, the General Assembly by resolution 60/209 identified solidarity as one of the fundamental and universal values.

It should underlie relations between peoples in the twenty-first century, and so it was decided to proclaim 20 December as International Human Solidarity Day every year.

