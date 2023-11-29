Jaguars have been considered threatened and under protection since the 1970s. Hunting of these powerful animals, along with deforestation, illegal logging, and the introduction of domestic livestock, as well as climate change and ecosystem changes, have all acted as problems that prevent the jaguar populations from thriving over the past several decades. With estimated losses of approximately 50% of their historic range, and up to 20% loss in just the past 15 years, jaguars need special care and attention.

In 2020, the World Wildlife Federation (WWF) launched a regional strategy for jaguars with the goal of increasing the population of jaguars along with their habitat by the year 2030. In honor of International Jaguar Day, many different organizations are coming together in support and sponsorship of the event. The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), along with Jaguar North America and various others work together each year to raise awareness for the need to conserve and protect these animals and their natural habitats.