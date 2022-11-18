International Men's Day 2022: History, Date and Importance

The strength of a man is in his character, and while we don't often talk about men being imprisoned by gender stereotypes, they have the power to break stereotypes. International Men's Day is celebrated annually to honor men and their contributions to society, the community, and their respective families.







Date:



On November 19, the globe celebrates International Men's Day to focus on efforts to improve the welfare of men by making a positive difference and raising awareness of difficulties men confront.



History:

To commemorate his father's birth anniversary, Professor of History Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh, at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago, celebrated International Men's Day in 1999. He also encouraged everyone to use this day to raise awareness about issues affecting men and boys. However, Thomas Oaster established International Men's Day in 1992. It had been planned for a year. Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh, a history lecturer at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago, revived the day in 1999 because of its significance. Dr. Teelucksingh chose November 19 as International Men's Day to honor his father's birthday and to commemorate how, a decade earlier (1989), Trinidad and Tobago's soccer team had united the country in qualifying for the World Cup.



Men's Day Theme 2022:



International Men's Day theme is 'Helping Men and Boys.' This day is observed worldwide by organizing programs and conferences in which issues concerning men and boys are discussed, problems are discussed, and awareness is raised.





