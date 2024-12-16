International Migrants Day 2024: Honouring Migrant Contributions and Rights

International Migrants Day is observed every year on December 18 to raise awareness about the rights and challenges faced by migrants worldwide. Established by the United Nations, the day aims to advocate for improved migration regulations to better support individuals compelled to migrate, either by necessity or choice. The observance also encourages global activism to protect the dignity and rights of migrants.

History of International Migrants Day

The idea for International Migrants Day emerged after the United Nations General Assembly passed Resolution 54/93 in 1999. This resolution marked December 18 as the official day to honour the adoption of the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families in 1990. The Convention serves as the legal basis for protecting migrants' rights in an increasingly globalised world, where migration continues to rise.

Significance of International Migrants Day

International Migrants Day emphasises the importance of equitable immigration laws that ensure migrant workers' safety and equal rights. The observance calls for tackling the root causes of migration, such as poverty, conflict, and climate change, while urging governments and international organisations to collaborate in creating legal migration pathways. These actions aim to lower barriers to migration and ensure it is safer and more orderly.

Theme of International Migrants Day 2024

The theme for International Migrants Day 2024 is "Honouring the Contributions of Migrants and Respecting Their Rights," as highlighted by the World Health Organisation. This theme underscores the importance of acknowledging migrants' contributions to society and ensuring their rights are respected.

Quotes on Migration and Refugees

“Migration is an expression of the human aspiration for dignity, safety, and a better future. It is part of the social fabric, part of our very make-up as a human family.” – Ban Ki-moon

“Refugees didn’t just escape a place. They had to escape a thousand memories until they’d put enough time and distance between them and their misery to wake up to a better day.” – Nadia Hashimi

“Refugees are mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, children, with the same hopes and ambitions as us, except that a twist of fate has bound their lives to a global refugee crisis on an unprecedented scale.” – Khaled Hosseini

“We have a legal and moral obligation to protect people fleeing bombs, bullets and tyrants, and throughout history, those people have enriched our society.” – Juliet Stevenson