International Museum Day 2023: Matchstick Marvel Museum

International Museum Day 2023: Matchstick Marvel Museum
International Museum Day 2023: Matchstick Marvel Museum

Highlights

  • In Matchstick Marvel Museum, one can find pain taking creations on display.
  • These pieces are large, hence at one time, the public can view about 20 pieces kept for display.
  • The Museum consist around 70 elaborate designs, few of them include Notre Dame cathedral and Wright Brother’s Flyer

Patrick Action of Gladbrook, Iowa has been building detailed scale models with wooden matchsticks for nearly 40 years. In this time, he has created about 70 elaborate designs, starting from the Notre Dame Cathedral to the Wright Bother’s Flyer.

In Matchstick Marvel Museum, one can find pain taking creations have been displayed. At any point of time, 20 models can be viewed by the public, these are large scale creations, Action’s model of Minas Tirith from the Lord of the rings, for example is over six feet tall, which his model of the battleship USS Iowa stretches a full 13 feet. Other models include the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars the Hogwarts castle from Harry Potter, the space shuttle challenger and fire-breathing dragon.

We find each of this model is made using hundreds of thousands of 2-inch matchsticks, which Action has spent hours shaping, warping and gluing together with the careful precision in an impressive one man operation. For those who are interested in the all the work that happens ahead of construction, Action’s drawing and plans for the models are also on display, as well as the tools he uses and a short video documentary on his process.

Matchstick Marvel Museum is not the place, where you can see Action’s work, while most of his creations are not for sale. He did create numerous matchstick models for Ripley’s Believe it or nor locations around the world. An interactive steampunk-style locomotive with wings now lives in Ripley’s Times Square location.

The above museum is open from April 1st through November 30, seven days a week from 1pm to 5 pm. Is handicapped accessible.

