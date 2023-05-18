International Museum Day: History And Other Details Of Noida’s Madame Tussauds Museum…

'International Museum Day' is celebrated annually with different themes in order to promote the importance of museums and cultural institutions. It is also celebrated to raise awareness about the role of museums in society and promote their contributions towards cultural exchange, heritage and preservation. The IMD theme of International Museum Day 2023 is 'Museums, Sustainability and Well Being'…



Well, we Hans India are here with the history of the renowned Madame Tussauds Museum and details of Noida’s museum too… Take a look!

History:

Madame Tussauds is a wax museum which is inaugurated in 1835 by French wax sculptor Marie Tussaud in London. It holds the wax statues of popular film and television characters.

Later the popular museum is also inaugurated in various locations:

China:

China Beijing, China (2014)

China Shanghai, China (2006)

China Wuhan, China (2013)

Other Countries In Asia:

Hong Kong Hong Kong (2000)

India Delhi, India (2017-2023)

Japan Tokyo, Japan (2013)

Singapore Singapore (2014)

Thailand Bangkok, Thailand (2010)

United Arab Emirates Dubai, United Arab Emirates (2021)

Europe:

Netherlands Amsterdam, Netherlands (1970)

Germany Berlin, Germany (2008)

United Kingdom Blackpool, United Kingdom (2011)

Hungary Budapest, Hungary (2022)

Turkey Istanbul, Turkey (2016)

United Kingdom London, United Kingdom (1835)

Czech Republic Prague, Czech Republic (2019)

Austria Vienna, Austria (2011)

North America:

United States Hollywood, United States (2009)

United States Las Vegas, United States (1999)

United States Nashville, United States (2017)

United States New York City, United States (2000)

United States Orlando, United States (2015)

United States San Francisco, United States (2014)

United States Washington, D.C., United States (2007-2021)

Australia – Sydney: 2012

Well, coming to India, the first Madame Tussauds museum is opened in New Delhi on 1st December, 2017. It had the wax figures of 50 popular celebrities including Ariana Grande, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sachin Tendulkar, Kim Kardashian, Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio, Scarlett Johansson, Angelina Jolie, Asha Bhosle, Kapil Dev, and Mary Kom. Well, it is the 23rd location for the Tussauds and it is being operated by Merlin Entertainments. As the museum was shut during the pandemic phase in New Delhi, now it is shifted to Noida and it is re-launched in 2022.

Let us check out a few details about Noida’s Madame Tussauds Museum:

Museum Name: Madame Tussauds

Address: DLF Mall of India, Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Opening Hours: 11:30 to 7:30 PM (All Days Of The Week)

Amenity Feature: 50 Wax Figures

Museum Description: It is spread over 16,000 square feet on the fourth floor of the mall having a total of 50 wax statues of popular Indian celebrities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Asha Bhonsle, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor and Mahatma Gandhi.

Entry Fees: Rs 760 for children and Rs 960 for adults

Tour Booking Page: One can book tickets for this renowned museum through various portals like Book My Show, etc.

Is Wheelchair Accessible: Yes

Other Rules: Outside food is not available and children below 2 years will not be charged. ID proof verification will be done at the entry and Pan Card will not be considered as valid address proof.

So guys, check out the complete information regarding this museum and do make a visit on this special day to have a wonderful tour of popular Indian celebrities wax figures!



