The internet has changed almost everything it's touched since it came into existence, and how we send and receive information, from written to video, has been one of the mediums most changed. Even radio has not been immune to this, with streaming radio being increasingly popular, and 'local radio' taking on a whole new meaning. Out of this shifting of paradigms has come a new imagining of an old idea, radio broadcasts and most specifically radio talk shows/dramas. International Podcast Day celebrates this innovation and all the wonderful things that have come from it.