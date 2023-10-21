The essence of International Repair Day is simple, even though the premise might seem broad. We can all do a little more to take better care of what we own.

is all about showing that, fixing what’s broke and making it as visible as possible. Designed to combat the sheer wastefulness of modern society, International Repair Day is about the value of fixing things. With community repair events taking place across the globe and over social media to highlight the benefits of showing our belongings a little more love and care.