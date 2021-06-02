International Sex Workers Day 2021: Their Significance During Durga Puja

International Sex Workers Day 2021: Sex Workers, which brought different thoughts to the minds of people when the name emerges but in reality the most exploited and marginalized section of our society, whereas during the whole year people defame the typical part of the society. They are despised, generally frowned upon, humiliated, and ill-treated throughout the year, but during Navratri or Durga Puja, they are suddenly admired and in demand. The ritual follows as goddess Durga's idol is fashioned partially from soil collected outside a prostitute's home. The soil known as "Punya Maati" comes from the banned lands or nishiddho palli.



When preparing the idol of Goddess Durga, four things are extremely significant, according to Hindu tradition. The statue is regarded as incomplete without mud from the Ganga's banks, cow excrement, cow urine, and soil from outside brothels, "Nishiddho Pallis."

Traditional beliefs hold that the soil should be begged and received as a gift and benediction from a sex worker's hand. The priest had previously harvested the hallowed dirt. It is now collected months before the festivities by the person who creates the idol.

No exact answers are received but one major thing believed in the modern world is

To demonstrate inclusivity, soil from outside a prostitute's home is used. All shun the poor and needy portions of society, and this procedure lets them feel a part of society and teaches them that they, too, are a part of the world.

Meanwhile, many people believe that the soil is blessed because visitors to the prohibited alleyways of prostitutes leave their virtue and piety at the door and enter the world of carnal desires and immorality. The soil absorbs all of the virtues and becomes blessed as a result.

June 2, marked as international Sex workers day in 1975 when more than a hundred prostitutes occupied Lyon's Saint-Nizier church to raise attention to their horrible working conditions.

Sex workers have no rights, and people who conduct such jobs face prejudice because of their criminal status. These people are despised and have no place in society, and their landlords and even the law frequently punish them cruelly. Their quest for equal human, health, and labour rights continues because they are not considered to be in the same category as other workers.

Sex workers are frequently subjected to a variety of abuses, ranging from physical to mental assaults. They received harassment from most of the sections of the society including their own family members.

Nobody would come to their help if they were attacked since, in addition to not having legal protection, they are not thought significant enough.