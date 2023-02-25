Dangerous, exciting and alluring, International Sword Swallower's Day showcases the art of sword swallowing. Every year, the Sword Swallowers Association International organizes events in association with Ripley Entertainment.

Is it even necessary to tell everyone not to try this at home? But it's certainly fun to watch the professionals do it! Originating around 4000 years ago in India, sword swallowing was practiced by certain religious priests who also developed the skill of fire-walking, snake-handling and other ascetic religious practices