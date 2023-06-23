International Widows Day: Bala Vikasa Observes International Widows Day; Conducts Awareness Programs in 5 States

Marking International Widows Day, Bala Vikasa hosted a State Level Convention in Warangal for about 500 rural widows to create awareness on their rights and encourage them to fight against the discrimination they face and pave a new path for the future generations.

BRS Party District Women President Lalitha Yadav, Congress Party Women President Errabelli Swarna and BJP Party Women President Padma participated in the convention as guests and called for women to standby for each against every injustice they face in everyday life.

Speaking on the occasion, Shoury Reddy Singareddy, Executive Director of Bala Vikasa said that Bala Vikasa had initiated and is leading a social movement for widow emancipation from the discriminatory social practices and superstitions for the last 13 years. “We have been advocating for a special ‘Prevention of Atrocities against Widows Act,’ special quota in reservation for widows, an exclusive corporation to be set up for the economic upliftment of widows and their children and financial assistance for widow remarriages for the welfare of widows.” He further added that the government and everyone should collectively work towards creating an equal and just society for widows and also provide them with opportunities that will help them live a dignified life.

As part of the Widows’ Day activities, awareness rallies on widows’ rights and busting myths on widowhood were conducted in about 50 villages of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Students and communities were sensitised on the discrimination against widowhood.