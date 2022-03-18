Is quality sleep your priority?

Visakhapatnam: Ever woke up from the bed feeling exhausted or irritated or wanting to curl up for a longer time? If these signs haunt at frequent intervals, the possibility of sleep deprivation cannot be brushed aside. Quality sleep plays an imperative role in one's health.

But in a stress-laden mundane life, many accord least priority to resting and sleeping. A number of reasons are attributed to sleep deprivation.

For some, it is inevitable as they have to switch to the night shift mode at work. For others, health issues keep them up most of the night. Stress and anxiety are other factors that sap people of sleep.

As if that were not enough, many indulge in virtual gaming, chatting with dear ones and toggling the screens on social media platforms till late into the night.

Whether the reasons are inevitable or not, people end up slicing their sleep hours off to a considerable extent. Although the impact of sleep deprivation is not quite apparent in the beginning, doctors warn that one has to be conscious of their sleep time in order to avoid long-term health issues like obesity, diabetes, blood pressure, depression, stroke, etc., On the occasion of the 'World Sleep Day' observed on the third Friday of March, experts say that in a technology-driven world, sleep deprivation has become a common problem that most people suffer silently.

But, doctors say, sleep deprivation will have serious health implications if left unattended. Identifying the signs such as dark circles under the eyes, irritability, mood swings and low energy levels is the first step towards spotting a bad sleeping pattern.

"Certain aspects need a larger attention to overcome bad sleeping patterns. They include setting a time for sleeping and waking up, keeping the last meal of the day as light as possible, limiting alcohol intake and caffeine-loaded drinks, quitting cigarette smoking and sticking to a workout routine," explains Dr KS Phaneendra Kumar, consultant pulmonologist of KIMS Icon Hospital.

With the theme of the 'World Sleep Day' focused on 'quality sleep, sound mind, happy world', the stress is on considering sleep a necessity rather than a luxury. And that minimum 7-8 hours of sound sleep is required to unwind before another busy day unfolds.