Islamic New Year: Muharram 2024 in India and Saudi Arabia

The Islamic calendar operates on the lunar cycle, meaning its months are based on the moon's phases. This causes the dates of Muharram to shift annually in the Gregorian calendar. In countries like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and other South Asian nations, the crescent moon is typically observed a day later than in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, other Gulf countries, the USA, the UK, and Canada.

Significance of Muharram

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar, marks the Islamic New Year, also known as Al Hijri or Arabic New Year. Beyond New Year celebrations, Muharram holds deep historical and religious significance for both Shia and Sunni Muslims globally. Unlike the Gregorian calendar's 365 days, the Islamic calendar comprises about 354 days divided into 12 months. These months include Muharram, Safar, Rabi-al-Thani, Jumada al-Awwal, Jumada ath-Thaniyah, Rajab, Shaban, Ramadan, Shawwal, Zil-Qadah, and Zil-Hijjah. After Ramadan, Muharram is considered the most sacred month in Islam, marking the beginning of the lunar year.

Saudi Arabia's Announcement for Muharram 1446

In Saudi Arabia, the crescent moon marking the beginning of Muharram was not sighted on the evening of July 5, 2024, which was the 29th day of Dhul Hijjah. Consequently, Saudi authorities declared that Muharram 1446 would commence after Maghrib prayers on Saturday, July 6, 2024. Thus, the first day of Muharram in Saudi Arabia will be July 7, 2024, according to the Gregorian calendar, marking the start of the Islamic New Year 1446.

Muharram Observance in India

Following Saudi Arabia's lead, India will observe the crescent moon for Muharram on the evening of July 6, 2024. If the moon is sighted after Maghrib, Muharram will begin on July 7, 2024. Otherwise, July 7 will be the last day of Dhul Hijjah 1445, and the Islamic New Year 1446 will be celebrated in India on July 8, 2024.

The Essence of Muharram

Muharram signifies the beginning of the Islamic New Year, representing renewal and spiritual reflection. The term Muharram translates to 'not permitted' or 'forbidden,' and Muslims refrain from activities like warfare during this time, focusing instead on prayer and introspection. Moreover, Muharram is a period of mourning and contemplation, commemorating the sacrifices of Imam Hussein and his companions, and underscoring themes of justice, courage, and resistance against oppression.