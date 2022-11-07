Job Action Day was created with the purpose of encouraging job seekers to think outside the box, and to focus on getting a job that fits their ambitions, but also one that reasonably pays the bills. There's a common belief that people should follow their passions when looking for work, to find a job that truly brings them satisfaction and fulfillment, and not to settle for anything less.

The reality of the situation is that sometimes this doesn't work, and great opportunities are missed out on because of a narrow, goal-oriented focus.