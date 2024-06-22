Kabirdas Jayanti 2024: Date, Timing, History, and Significance

Kabirdas Jayanti, also known as Kabir Prakat Diwas, is an annual celebration marking the birth anniversary of the renowned mystic poet and social reformer Kabir Das. This day, celebrated on the full moon of Jyeshtha (May or June), honors Kabir's enduring contributions to spirituality, social harmony, and love. His teachings emphasize the unity of God and the futility of religious divisions, continuing to inspire people across generations. This article provides comprehensive information on the date, timing, history, and significance of Kabirdas Jayanti.

Kabirdas Jayanti 2024 Date and Timing

In 2024, Kabirdas Jayanti will be observed on Saturday, June 22. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Purnima Tithi are:

Purnima Tithi Begins: 07:31 AM on June 21, 2024

Purnima Tithi Ends: 06:37 AM on June 22, 2024

Historical Background of Kabirdas Jayanti

The exact details of Kabir's birth are not precisely documented, though it is widely believed to be around 1398 CE. Tradition holds that Kabir was born to a Brahmin mother and subsequently raised by a Muslim weaver family, reflecting a blend of religious influences. Kabir's spiritual path was marked by his guidance under both Hindu and Muslim mentors, including Ramananda and Sheikh Taqi. This diverse spiritual upbringing profoundly shaped his philosophy, which underscored the unity of God and the rejection of religious extremism.

Significance of Kabirdas Jayanti

Kabirdas Jayanti is more than just a commemoration of Kabir's birth; it is a vibrant tribute to his life and teachings. This festival embodies Kabir's timeless messages of love, tolerance, and social justice. Kabir's life, which bridged religious divides, stands as a powerful symbol of unity and mutual understanding across different faiths.

The celebration highlights Kabir's profound poetry, integral to Bhakti literature, and his advocacy for social equality and justice. His compositions, known as "Bhajans" and "Dohas," explore themes of universal love, social justice, and the quest for self-realization. These messages continue to resonate deeply today, underscoring the ongoing relevance of Kabir's teachings in promoting social harmony and understanding.

Kabirdas Jayanti serves as an important reminder of Kabir Das's spiritual and social contributions. His teachings, which transcend religious boundaries, offer profound insights into the nature of divine love and the importance of social justice. Celebrating Kabirdas Jayanti not only honors a revered saint but also reinforces his enduring messages of unity, love, and tolerance.