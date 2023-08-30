Kajari Teej 2023: Dos and don'ts to follow during Kajari Teej fast

Kajari Teej 2023: It is that time of year. Every year, Teej is celebrated with much pomp and grandeur in India. Generally observed by married women in the family, Teej is the time when devotees fast from morning till night to worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and seek blessings for the longevity and prosperity of their husbands and family members. . Hariyali Teej was celebrated recently and now it's time for Kajari Teej. Kajari Teej is celebrated fifteen days after Hariyali Teej, three days after Raksha Bandhan and five days after Krishna Janmashtami.

This year, Kajari Teej will be celebrated on the 2nd of September. According to popular belief, there was a forest called Kajali where King Dadurai and his queen used to visit frequently. People used to sing Kajari songs to please the king and queen. When the king passed away and the queen became sati with him, the forest became a symbol of her undying love. Since then, Kajari Teej has been celebrated as a festival to enhance the love shared between husband and wife.

On this day, married women fast from morning to night to seek blessings from the god and goddess. As we prepare to celebrate Kajari Teej, here are some do's and don'ts while fasting:

During this festival the Nirjala fast is observed. He worships Lprd Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Goddess Neemdi. Married women get up early in the morning, take bath and start fasting to seek blessings from the deities.

Nirjla fasting refers to the practice of not consuming even a piece of food or a drop of water during the time of fasting. Sometimes it may be difficult for newly married women to maintain fasting nirjala throughout the day.

It is advisable to avoid going out in the sun and staying indoors. Drinking fruit juice or occasionally sipping water can keep the body hydrated.

Before seeing the moon, women should not break their fast on Kajari Teej.