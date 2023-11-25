Kartik Purnima 2023: Date, timings and why the day is important

In Hindu traditions, Kartik Purnima, the night of the full moon in the auspicious month of Kartik, has deep meaning. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, in this holy month devotees observe the Satyanarayan Vrat on both Chaturdashi Tithi, November 26, and the upcoming Purnima Tithi, November 27, which marks the conclusion of Kartik.

The Purnima Tithi will begin on November 26, 2023 at 3:54 PM and will end on November 27, 2023 at 2:45 PM According to astrologers, the holy month of Kartik ends on the day of Purnima Tithi. According to religious belief, during this time people bathe in sacred rivers on the full moon day of Kartik. On that day, Lord Vishnu took the incarnation of Matsya to save himself from the flood. Hence bathing in these rivers is considered sacred.

Kartik Purnima will be celebrated on November 27, 2023. On this holy day, devotees must visit Ganga Ghats to take a holy dip in the river Ganga. They should also do various works of charity and donations to needy people to please the god. The auspicious time to worship Satyanarayan Vrat on Kartik Purnima is from 9:30 AM to 10:49 AM. The auspicious time for donating lamps during this Pradosh period is from 5:24 PM to 7:05 PM. The sacred time for bathing is from 5:05 AM to 5:58 AM.

Bathing in sacred rivers, especially the Ganges, is believed to wash away the sins of past births. Those who could not do Kalpa Vaas in the month of Kartik can take bath on the full moon day and can get good results. Goddess Lakshmi can be pleased by offering money, donating clothes, warm winter clothes and other such items on the banks of the Ganges on this day. Many people visit the temple of Lord Vishnu and offer prayers. Devotees also light diyas at the ghats and offer arghya to the moon.