Kartik Purnima 2024: Date, Significance, and Celebrations
Kartik Purnima, a full moon day in the Hindu month of Kartik, is one of the most auspicious occasions in Hinduism. Celebrated widely across India, this day holds immense religious and spiritual significance, marked by various rituals, including river bathing, prayers, and the lighting of lamps.
Importance of Kartik Purnima
This day is also known as "Tripurari Purnima" in honor of Lord Shiva's victory over the demon Tripurasura, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. Additionally, Kartik Purnima is celebrated as the day when Lord Vishnu took his first incarnation as Matsya (the fish), according to the Vishnu Purana. As a result, both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu are worshipped on this day by devotees seeking blessings.
Rituals and Traditions
Devotees start the day with a holy dip in rivers like the Ganges or Yamuna, as it is believed that bathing in these rivers on Kartik Purnima bestows the blessings equal to performing a hundred Ashwamedha Yagyas. People also light diyas (oil lamps) around their homes and temples to welcome divine blessings and celebrate the symbolic arrival of deities on earth.
Auspicious Time (Muhurat) and Celebration Details
In 2024, Kartik Purnima falls on November 15. Many temples organize special prayers and rituals, and devotees often observe fasting. The bathing and worship muhurats are observed during specific morning hours to honor the deities and ensure prosperity for the coming year.