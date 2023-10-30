Karwa Chauth 2023: 10 Tips and Tricks to Stay Hydrated During Karva Chauth Fasting

Karwa Chauth is observed on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the Kartika month in the Hindu calendar. This year, it will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 1. On this day, women fast from sunrise to sunset and pray for the long life and well-being of their husbands. The fast is broken only after the husband sees the moon and offers his wife water and food. The Karwa Chauth fast is a symbol of a wife's love and devotion towards her husband.

The Karwa Chauth fast is rigorous. Women are not allowed to eat or drink anything from sunrise to sunset. They are also not allowed to wear makeup or jewellery. The fast begins with a pre-dawn meal called sargi, which the mother-in-law usually prepares. Sargi usually includes fruits, nuts and sweets.

After eating sargi, women begin their fast. They spend the day praying for the well-being of their husbands and attending special Karwa Chauth ceremonies. At night, women gather to listen to stories and songs about the festival. They also exchange gifts and sweets.

When the moon rises, women break their fast by drinking water and eating food offered to them by their husbands. Karwa Chauth fast is a special day for married women to celebrate their love and devotion towards their husbands. It is also a time for women to come together and celebrate their shared culture and traditions.

KARWA CHAUTH 2023: TIPS TO STAY HYDRATED

1. Start your day with a glass of water before sunrise. This will help you hydrate before you begin your fast.

2. Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day. This includes water, fresh fruit juices, and coconut water. Avoid sugary drinks, as they can dehydrate you even more.

3. Eat fruits and vegetables rich in water. These include watermelon, cucumber, oranges and tomatoes.

4. Stay in the shade. Avoid spending too much time in the sun, which can cause dehydration.

5. Avoid overexertion. Avoid strenuous activities that may cause you to sweat and lose fluids.

6. Take breaks throughout the day. Get up and move, but avoid activities that are too strenuous.

7. Listen to your body. If you are thirsty, drink fluids immediately.

8. Avoid caffeine and alcohol. These substances can dehydrate you.

9. Break your fast with hydrating foods and drinks. Start with a glass of water or a hydrating drink, such as coconut water or fresh fruit juice.

10. Continue to drink plenty of fluids after breaking your fast. This will help rehydrate your body.

KARWA CHAUTH 2023: THINGS TO REMEMBER

1. Use a reusable water bottle and carry it throughout the day. This will make it easier to stay hydrated while travelling.

2. Set reminders on your phone to drink water at regular intervals. This will help you stay on track, especially if you're busy.

3. Add fresh fruits or herbs to water to make it tastier. This may also encourage you to drink more.

4. If you have difficulty staying hydrated, try drinking coconut water or fresh fruit juice instead of plain water. These drinks contain electrolytes and other nutrients that can help keep you hydrated.