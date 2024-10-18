Karwa Chauth 2024: Date, Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat, Rituals, and Significance

Karwa Chauth is a popular Hindu festival primarily celebrated by married women in India and around the world. Also known as Karak Chaturthi, the day involves fasting and performing rituals to pray for the long life and well-being of their husbands. The earthen pot, or "karwa," plays a key role in the celebration, as it is used to offer water to the moon, also called Argha, marking the end of the fast.

Date and Timings for Karwa Chauth 2024

In 2024, Karwa Chauth will be observed on Sunday, October 20. The Chaturthi Tithi begins at 6:46 AM on October 20 and ends at 4:16 AM on October 21. The Puja Muhurat for the day is between 5:46 PM and 7:02 PM, offering a total duration of 1 hour and 16 minutes. The Upavasa, or fasting time, starts at 6:25 AM and lasts until 7:54 PM, covering 13 hours and 29 minutes. The moonrise, an essential moment for breaking the fast, is expected at 7:54 PM.

History and Significance of Karwa Chauth

The roots of Karwa Chauth are intertwined with several folklore stories. One of the most well-known is the tale of Queen Veeravati, who was tricked into breaking her fast early by her brothers, believing that the moon had risen. Upon discovering that her husband had passed away, she prayed to Goddess Parvati, whose blessing brought her husband back to life. This story emphasizes the power of faith and devotion in marriage.

Another legend from the Mahabharata tells of Draupadi, who followed strict fasting rituals, as advised by Lord Krishna, to ensure the safety of her husband Arjuna during his meditative retreat. Her fasting ultimately brought Arjuna back safely.

These stories highlight the festival’s core message of love, devotion, and faith in ensuring the well-being of one’s spouse.

Rituals and Traditions

The rituals of Karwa Chauth are steeped in tradition:

Fasting: Married women observe a strict fast, abstaining from food and water from sunrise to moonrise.

Puja: Women perform prayers to Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Ganesha, among others.

Breaking the Fast: The fast is broken only after the moon is visible, and offerings are made.

Karwa Offering: The earthen pot, or "karwa," is filled with water and used to offer Argha to the moon.

Celebrations Across India

Karwa Chauth is celebrated with grandeur, especially in the northern and western parts of India. Markets are bustling with vibrant decorations, traditional clothing, and sweets, contributing to the festival's festive mood. While the rituals and customs may vary slightly across regions, the essence remains the same — it is a celebration of love, devotion, and the sacred bond of marriage.