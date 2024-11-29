Kavya Thapar unwinds in Bali

Kavya Thapar, known for her Telugu debut in Ee Maaya Peremito (2018), is soaking up the sun and adventure during a rejuvenating break in Bali. After a challenging run at the box office with films like Double iSmart, starring Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt, and Viswam, featuring Gopichand under Srinu Vaitla's direction, the actress is taking time off to recharge and reflect.

Sharing glimpses of her Bali escapade, Kavya wowed fans with her chic yet adventurous style. In one picture, she sported a trendy blue and brown bralette with matching shorts, a shrug, boots, and a mini bag, exuding a perfect blend of comfort and glam. Captioning her snapshots with "A day full of Adrenaline," Kavya showcased her love for thrilling activities.

From indulging in Bali’s delectable local cuisine to embracing the adrenaline rush of bike rides and off-road trail adventures in a rugged 4-wheeler, Kavya’s island getaway screams bold and breezy. Her fashionable off-road look, paired with boots and shorts, earned praise from fans, who couldn’t get enough of her laid-back yet stunning vibe.