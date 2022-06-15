Keep your nails clean and neatly trimmed as well

Keeping your nails clean and neatly trimmed is an easy way to maintain good hygiene and feel great. Unclean or overgrown nails create a really bad impression. Trim nails regularly, so they don't get too long. Use a nail file to smooth the edges of your nails after trimming them with a clipper, or use an emery board for quick touch-ups.

A nail buffer can also be used in this department if you'd like to give your nails some extra shine. Trimming your nails can also be therapeutic – a good way of dealing with anxiety if there's something stressful going on in life.

Proper skin and hair care can help you feel more confident, and it can also give you a head-start for impressing potential employers or spark a college love story. There are a lot of resources available for learning about how to take good care of your hair and skin, including YouTube videos and free online articles.

Additionally, there are many great books available on healthy hygiene practices. By following these tips, you'll be able to keep your skin in check and your life on track.