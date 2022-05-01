Keeping your home cool in this hot summer

Summers have arrived and the month of April surely feels like we are in the middle of May with the scorching heat that surrounds us. While Indian summers are unforgiving, climate change today is already driving up the temperatures to extremes inviting early summers and frequent heatwaves. Moreover, it is said that this is slated to continue in the coming weeks especially with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing several warnings of heatwave-like conditions in different states.

Considering how scorching the heat can be, the only place that gives us the undue support of comfort and cooling in this arduous weather is our abode. Having a cool and comfortable home is very important as it positively impacts our health. However, keeping your home cool can be a challenge especially as the temperatures rise. While it is easy to crank up the air conditioner and stand in front of it, there is nothing worse than looking at your electricity bills and have your jaws drop at the cost of cooling.

So spruce up your décor for a cooler space or consider economical cooling like having an air cooler this summer. Keep your home chilled by combating these heat hurdles in the most effective way possible and create a budget – friendly summer paradise.

Beat the heat with jaldi cooling air coolers:

Air coolers are the easy/low maintenance sibling of the air conditioner and are versatile, portable and economical.With temperatures increasing, instantly cool yourself with a high performing, energy-efficient air cooler that will surely help you pass through the season of scorching heat with ease. Look for desert coolers that offer a superior cooling performance and high air delivery with an air flow of upto 55 ft. with wider air throw of upto 5500 m3/hr all while consuming only upto 200W power.

Don't go wasting the lights

Light bulbs tend to be another source of producing heat at home especially the incandescent ones. Either turn off the bulb or use it at minimum usage in order to try and cool down your house. In fact, make use of the natural light as much as possible and keep rooms cool after dark or use lights at the minimum.

Bring nature / the greenery inside

Plants act as a natural cooling resource which help humidify and cool the hot air flowing in your home. Adding plants will not only help purify the air but also enable you to breathe better. Hence in indoor plants like aloe vera, areca palm tree, and ferns that can keep your home cooler and greener.

Natural and cotton fabrics to the rescue

Save up on the satin and silky sheets for other weathers and opt for light – coloured cotton or linen fabrics that are super breathable and help cool your body. These are ideal as they also help in promoting ventilation and air flow.

So turn your home into a soothing space and spruce it up by making these small changes in your home. The scorching summers call for instant cooling, hence try out these tips and put them into practice for when the heat kicks in.