Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Clarifying the Date, Is Janmashtami on August 26 or 27?

Krishna Janmashtami, a revered Hindu festival, is celebrated each year with devotion by the followers of Lord Krishna. Known by various names such as Gokulashtami, Krishnasthami, and Srijayanti, this festival marks the birth of Lord Krishna. This year, there is some uncertainty regarding the exact date of Janmashtami, with questions arising about whether it falls on August 26 or 27. Here’s a detailed look at the correct date, the festival's history, and its significance.

Janmashtami 2024: Determining the Correct Date

Janmashtami is observed on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraavana or Bhadrapad. In 2024, this auspicious occasion marks Lord Krishna's 5251st birth anniversary. According to the Drik Panchang, Janmashtami will be celebrated on Monday, August 26. The following day, Tuesday, August 27, is reserved for the Dahi Handi celebrations, a tradition closely associated with the festival.

The History Behind Janmashtami

Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Vishnu, was born to Devaki and Vasudev with the divine purpose of vanquishing the demon king Kansa, who was also Devaki's brother. A prophecy had foretold Kansa's downfall at the hands of Devaki and Vasudev's eighth child. In response, Kansa imprisoned the couple and ruthlessly killed their first six children. However, through divine intervention, the seventh child was mystically transferred from Devaki's womb to that of Princess Rohini.

When Krishna, the eighth child, was born, a miraculous event occurred—everyone in the palace fell into a deep sleep, and the prison doors unlocked, allowing Vasudev to secretly carry the newborn to the home of Nand Baba and Yashodha in Vrindavan. There, he exchanged his son with their daughter and returned to the prison with the baby girl. When Kansa attempted to kill the child, she transformed into Goddess Durga, warning him of his impending doom. Krishna was raised in Vrindavan and eventually fulfilled the prophecy by defeating Kansa.

The Significance of Janmashtami

For Hindus, Janmashtami is a festival of great importance, celebrated with fervor and devotion, particularly at midnight, believed to be the time of Krishna's birth. Devotees revere Lord Krishna as a symbol of divine love, righteousness, and the destroyer of evil. His teachings inspire followers to live a life grounded in dharma (righteousness), karma (action), and bhakti (devotion). On Janmashtami, devotees express their reverence through various rituals, including offering prayers to Laddu Gopal or Bal Krishna (the childhood form of Krishna), visiting temples, fasting, and chanting sacred mantras to seek Lord Krishna's blessings.