Lakmē Academy Powered by Aptech collaborates with L’Amour Institute of Beauty, Dubai, to offer a unique International Pathway Training Program

Lakmē Academy Powered by Aptech, India’s leading beauty training institute, today announces its collaboration with L’Amour Institute of Beauty, Dubai with an exclusive International Pathway Program for its students and future beauty and wellness aspirants. The International Pathway Program offers immersive training in Dubai’s beauty hub, covering modules on Special Effects makeup (SFX), face and body painting, and international bridal techniques.

In addition to exposure to Dubai’s dynamic beauty landscape, this exclusively curated program provides hands-on training from leading industry experts of L’Amour Institute of Beauty, Dubai and Lakmē Academy Powered by Aptech professionals for portfolio development, and equipping students for high demand, high-profile career roles such as global bridal artists, SFX specialists, or beauty entrepreneurs.

Eligibility

For eligibility, this program is open to Advanced Makeup, Cosmetology, and Global trends students of Lakmē Academy Powered by Aptech, certified beauty professionals from other institutes, as well as the beauty & wellness community at large* who are well-versed with advanced knowledge and the technical know-how of beauty, hair, makeup, and cosmetology.

Unparalleled Career Benefits

Students of this program are designed to be industry-ready professionals, equipped with advanced skills, global exposure, and hands-on experience to excel in various high-demand beauty, fashion, and entertainment sectors. Students gain expertise in high-end editorial looks, runway trends, and celebrity styling. Those specialising in international bridal makeup can master diverse cultural techniques and premium artistry for destination weddings and high-profile clientele. The program also provides in-depth training in creative and SFX makeup, preparing aspirants for a career in film, television, theatre, and special effects.

Additionally, aspiring entrepreneurs develop the knowledge and confidence to launch their own beauty ventures, from independent studios to global brands, ensuring they are prepared to succeed in the competitive beauty industry.

Sandip Weling, Chief Business Officer, Global Retail Business, Aptech Limited & Brand Custodian Lakmē Academy Powered by Aptech, said, “Our new International Pathway Program is more than just a course, it is designed to be a launchpad for our students aspiring to have global careers in beauty & SFX. By introducing this transformative and immersive learning program, we aim to create new opportunities for Indian beauty professionals to shine on the global level; training them with the necessary skills, expertise, and credentials needed to excel in today’s dynamic luxury beauty, entertainment and fashion industries.”

Suresh Madhavan, Managing Director, L’Amour Institute of Beauty, said, “The UAE, particularly Dubai, offers unparalleled career opportunities for beauty professionals. With its ultra-high-net-worth clientele, thriving luxury market, and world-class beauty infrastructure, Dubai is the perfect destination for students to refine their craft, expand their network, and step into the global beauty industry. The international pathway program is a stepping stone for beauty prof…