Last-minute Top Valentine's Day 2026 Gifting Ideas under 5K

1. Swizzle Assorted Flavours Mocktails / Premium Mocktails Combo (Pack of 4)

Available on: https://www.drinkswizzle.in/products/triple-berry-kit

Price: Rs 320

Sometimes, all you need after a hectic day is a calm, cozy movie night with your partner, questioning a character’s life choices, tearing up over something emotional, or laughing about something wholesome and silly. Whatever the mood, this non-alcoholic assorted RTD mocktail combo is the perfect companion for your Valentine’s nights in. With vibrant flavours like Blue Lagoon, Virgin Mojito, Desi Lemonade, and Triple Berry, it’s a refreshing, low-calorie, guilt-free indulgence that keeps things light, mindful, and celebratory.

2. Rocket Journal

Available on- www.cancelstigma.com

Price- Rs 2,499

It’s been over a month since the new year began, but it’s never too late to start writing your thoughts down.

For those who find blank pages intimidating and freeze at the question of where do I even start, the Rocket Journal makes it easier. It comes with guided prompts, emotional check-ins, and affirmation pages, made to support mental and emotional wellbeing.

This makes it a thoughtful Valentine’s gift, whether for your partner or something you fill in together, while enjoying each other’s presence. The Rocket Journal is premium in feel, personal in meaning and a gentle way to show care that you care.

3. Awshad Muscle Recovery Gel

Available on- https://awshad.com/shop-now/topicals/awshad-muscle-recovery-gel-cbd-based-topical-for-muscle-and-body-stiffness/

Price- Rs 1,040

Awshad Muscle Recovery Gel makes an ideal gift for our gym partners because it perfectly complements an active, high-performance lifestyle. Powered by CBD, this fast-absorbing topical helps relax tired muscles and supports recovery from post-workout soreness, stiffness, and everyday strain whether it’s a stiff neck or overworked muscles after intense training. Designed for targeted, long-lasting relief when applied directly to the area of concern, it’s a thoughtful, practical addition to any fitness routine and a great way to show you care about recovery as much as results .

4. Awshad Full Spectrum CBD Oil (500mg, Tulsi)

Available on- https://awshad.com/shop-now/cbd-oil/cbd-oil-500mg- natural/

Price- Rs 1,600

Love is being someone’s calm in the storm. Issues like lack of concentration, anxiety, and insomnia can often leave your loved one feeling restless and overwhelmed. This Tulsi-infused CBD oil makes for a thoughtful, pocket-sized gift with benefits that go far beyond its size. It will help your partner unwind, relax, and feel a little more at ease, quietly reminding them they are cared for.

5. STRROT Cherry me up from Driade

Price: Available on request

For a partner who loves décor and a pop of colour on their dining table, the Cherry Me Up serving piece from Driade is the luxury pick this Valentine’s. Its classy cherry-inspired design and glossy red finish instantly brighten up any meal, turning even a simple dinner into something special. After all, it is okay and (even encouraged) to splurge on your partner once in a while and what could be a better occasion than Valentine's Day?

This Valentine's Day, love doesn't necessarily have to be loud or elaborate. Love can also be expressed as just being there for your person. Whether it is gifting them with health supplements, journaling together, relaxing over movies and RTD mocktails, the point of these gifts is to help the one you love feel healthier, happier, and at ease. What better way to show and celebrate your love than to give a gift of peace and wellness to your loved one?