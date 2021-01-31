Latest hair trends

Who doesn't enjoy a good hair day or what about a good hair year? Sometimes all you need is a little inspiration when it comes to your hair. After an apocalyptic 2020 we all are seeking for ray of hope. Last year was full of political unrest to record unemployment, unprecedented natural disasters and of course COVID-19.

We are all hoping that 2021 offers a much-needed respite from the chaos. And after spending countless months stressing out over it all in quarantine, 2021 promises some interesting new beauty looks and some better than others too.

Shades apart

Life is too short for boring hairs so show off! Showing off of your iconic shades is the recent trend which many loves to experiment. It gives you bold look and the courage to have new things with firm approach.

Mullet haircuts

Your mood depends on how good my hair looks! We all will agree with this. To uplift your mood and look mullet is a perfect mood maker. The mullet is a statement. Women are finally ready with experiment with their hair, the New Year is a time for radical change, and we are here for it.

Wild wispy bangs

Curls run the world. If you are a curly haired person, then wild wispy bangs is best for you. Curls love a bunch of layering to add to their natural bounce, and wispy bangs refresh absolutely any haircut or length.

Blunt collarbone cut

One makes hair contact before eye contact. So, lady boss blunt collarbone cut is perfect for you. A lob that hits right at your collarbone is the most flattering length to do well in your career and looks good without any barrier.

Textured layers

Adding texture to naturally fine hair using layers, layers and layers, focusing midway down hair to the ends ensures you don't lose too much volume.

Extension

Invest in your hair; it is the grown you never take off. Growing out your hair is a jog, not a print, unless you take a shortcut with a set of extensions. Extensions are a great way to get past that awkward stage of a short haircut instantly.

Healthy hair

All you need is love and healthy hair. This is the era of health conscious made us realise that health is important and our utmost priority over any other thing and so for hair. Giving volume to your hair is similar to giving nutrition to a baby. Treat them good and feel good. This New Year resolution includes maintaining a good health to your mind, body, soul and hair.

(By Dinesh Arora, Founder and CEO, The Hair Palace Luxury Salon)