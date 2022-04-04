Learn how to prepare Gulkand and also its health benefits

Gulkand is prepared with sun dried rose petals and sugar, this sweet preparation, not only acts as natural coolant but it also helps with a wide range of issues which include acidity, headache and lethargy.

During the summer, we usually search for varied ways to beat the heat and stay away from seasonal issues such as skin breakouts, constipation or itchy scalp. Many of you, might be aware, as to what you consume as part of your daily routine would help you cope with the seasonal heat. One of the best way to stay healthy during summer is to include Gulkand or rose petal jam in your daily diet.

You can beat the heat with Gulkand and it would help

-Acidity

-constipation & bloating

-spotting during periods

-Lethargy & tiredness

-PCOS

-Acne Marks

-irregular sleep

You can have Gulkand in different ways,

-you can have it with milk in night for a restful sleep as it is natural coolant

-Mix with water and sip through the day to beat acidity and bloating

A tsp, first thing in the morning or after meals, for better digestion and to get rid of sweet cravings.

You can have it with a paan leaf, excellent for digestion absorption of nutrients, rich source of iron.

Gulkand is high in fragrance, taste and aroma, it can be made at home in a glass jar. Take few desi rose petals form your garden, layer it with bit of sugar and again with petals and then sugar followed by rose petals in glass jar. The jar has to kept in the sun.

Gulkand id an ayurvedic tonic, it is very delicious, Ayurvedic preparation known to the mankind. It is also naturally rich in calcium and it has got antioxidant activity. It can used by year, throughout the year.

If you are wondering about the measurements, you can follow this one,

Firstly you need to have wide mouthed glass jar, then arrange the layers of 200 grams of fresh rose petals and 100 grams of sugar ( you can also opt for rock sugar or honey, in case you do not prefer sugar)

You must close the mouth of jar and then keep it in sunlight daily around 10 Am to 4. PM for 3 to 4 weeks and your Gulkand is ready. The time would vary, depending on sunlight availability, season etc.

Gul means Rose and Kand means sweet. This sweet helps preserve the rose petal. It also very good for those individuals who are suffering from acidity, gastritis, skin care, indigestion, ulcer, nosebleed, stresss. Gulkand helps in reducing the excess heat in the body.