Lemon Chiffon Cake Day, celebrated on March 29 every year, commemorates the sweetness of the flavorful light lemon cake that was invented by Harry Baker in 1927.

Is there someone who doesn't love the very soft, spongy, yummy layer of cake? Probably not. Cake is the most cherished dessert by everyone of every age from everywhere, and with so many different types and flavors, cakes fill the hearts of many with yummy warmth.

Lemon Chiffon Cake is one of the most refreshing, fluffy spring cakes loved by people globally. That bright yellowish look and the blissful taste of lemon would certainly make your taste buds fall in love.

This amazing Lemon Chiffon Cake has a dedicated to it, and it's March 29. So the next time life gives you lemons, make a Lemon Chiffon Cake.