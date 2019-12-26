Let's Ring in the New Years at one of your Favorite Destinations -Lets explore the World

Ahoy! The birth of a new year is just around the corner and everyone is thinking of a place to kick start the new year with a bang. Better plan to welcome it at one of these destinations in the country!

Rave parties, unrestricted boozing, and boisterous merrymaking are what you already have on your mind. But why just confine yourself to crowded enclosures for the unlimited fun that you plan to have this New Year's eve?

To give the new year a feisty & hearty welcome, we recommend you to travel and explore the world instead. And if it is the expenses that worry you, fret not! For we have sorted some super cool list of places to visit in India on budget which will live up to your dreams.

Next

Top 25 Budget Destinations In India To Welcome New Year (2020)

Don't just let your wishes go unfilled. Instead, take a sneak peek at this list of best places to celebrate new year in India on budget.

Goa: Party Capital Of The Country

Ooty: Celebrate New Year In Peace

Pushkar: Offbeat New Year Destination

Varanasi: Absorb The Culture

Pondicherry: French Style Celebration

Gokarna: For Electrifying Parties

Diu: For The Adventurous Souls

Lakshadweep: Celebrate New Year With A Bash

Kodaikanal: Romantic New Year Destination

Tarkali: Dreamy New Year Celebration

Bhimtal: For Splendid View

Manali: For Both Families And Friends

Kasol: Get High On Life

Mcleodganj: Celebration Amidst Snow-Clad Himalayas

Bangalore: Feel The Party Vibe

Udaipur: Celebrate Like Maharajas Do

Jaisalmer: Best Desert Destinations

Mumbai: City Of Dreams

New Delhi: Buzzing New Year Destination

Gangtok: For Scenic Beauty

Shillong: Scotland Of India

Kolkata: City Of Joy

Jaipur: The Pink City

Hyderabad: Welcome The New Year With Open Arms

Kochi: Experience The Best Festivals

1. Goa: Party Capital Of The Country





What's better than the party capital of the country to celebrate the new year with a bang. From bohemian beach parties to rocking nightclub events, there is no dearth of exciting ways to welcome the new year! Being one of the best new year destinations in India, Goa surely ranks at the top of the list, without any shadows of doubt. Be it beaches, hills, resorts, cruises, or bars, Goa is the answer to everything. It is hands down one of the most happening new year destinations in India.



Things to do: Water sports at Baga Beach, Visit Chapora Fort, Beach hopping

Where to stay: Old Goa Residency, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa Goa, Ahilya by the Sea

How to celebrate new year: Visit Tito's Club, Cafe Mambo's or enjoy an amazing boat cruise party

Land Package: INR 5,000 – INR 7,000 per person (approx)

2. Ooty: Celebrate New Year In Peace





One of the best new year destinations in India, Ooty is one of those destinations that one should definitely visit if they are seeking to welcome the new year in peace and away from the overcrowded destinations. With calmness and tranquillity encircling the atmosphere of this serene destination, Ooty is a place like no other. For those who are wishing to just enjoy their new year with special people and avoid the loud parties, heading to Ooty would definitely turn out to be a great idea. If you are looking options for new year trips in India, then this could be the one.



Things to do: Visit Tea Factory & Museum, Boating, Botanical Garden

Where to stay: Sinclairs Retreat Ooty, Savoy Ooty, Sterling Ooty Fern Hill

How to celebrate the new year: Bar hopping, strolling through the streets to witness fireworks

Land Package: INR 7,000 – INR 8,000 per person (approx)

3. Pushkar: Offbeat New Year Destination









Know for its sandy surroundings and proud camels, Pushkar is one of the most offbeat places to visit for a new year in India. From forts and shopping spaces to camel safaris and delicacies, Pushkar is that destination in Rajasthan that has plenty of fun-filled experiences to offer. This quaint, little town sitting in Ajmer is a destination like no other. Pushkar gives travellers an opportunity to witness a fine juxtaposition between the royal lifestyle and countryside vibes of the locals along with some great parties to celebrate the New Year. It is indeed one of the best places to celebrate the new year in India.



Things to do: Visit Brahma Temple, Savitri Mata Temple, spend some time by Pushkar Lake

Where to stay: Madpacker's Hostel, Hotel Pushkar Legacy, The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa

How to celebrate new year: Try some adventurous activities like trekking, camping or just going to a backpacking trip

Land Package: INR 7,000 – INR 8,000 per person (approx)

4. Varanasi: Absorb The Culture









For those who are seeking to embrace the essence of spirituality while celebrating the festivities of the New Year, Varanasi is the best place to visit in New Year in India to wash away the sins that one might have committed in the past years. One of the holy cities of the country, Varanasi or Banaras is a great place to feel th spirituality without paying any prices, all one needs is a willing body and a mind that is pure. One can also try riding a boat when in Varanasi that is offered by almost all of the guest houses in Varanasi.



Things to do: Enjoy evening aarti, Take a boat ride on Ganges, Visit various ghats and temples

Where to stay: Ramada Plaza, Hotel Buddha, Zostel

How to celebrate new year: House parties, bar hopping, travel and adventures

Land Package: INR 10,000 per person (approx)

5. Pondicherry: French Style Celebration









From biking on the beaches to carousing on the rooftop cafes, the range of things to do in Pondicherry make it a fantasy land. The Riviera of the East has French colonial style buildings and refinement separated from the boomtown India. And don't fret over the expensed. The erstwhile French capital is one of the budget places to visit on New Year in India and provides enough fodder for a wonderful New Year in Puducherry. What makes Pondicherry one of the best places to celebrate new year in India is its tranquility and peace.



Things to do: Visit Sri Aurobindo Ashram, Promenade Beach, Heritage Walk, Viit French Colony

Where to stay: Villa Shnati, Le Chateau, Ginger Pondicherry

How to celebrate new year: Beach hopping to enjoy the different activities, visiting cafes

Land Package: INR 3,000 – INR 5000 per person (approx)

6. Gokarna: For Electrifying Parties









Confused between Goa and Gokarna? Out of these two places to visit in India, plan a holiday at New Year in Gokarna, we suggest you to head for the electrifying parties on the unspoiled beaches of Gokarna for a secluded beach holiday. Visit any beach shack, lay down on the hammocks to enjoy the sun with a beer, hit Kudle beach with your gang, or spend afternoons with dolphins in the water. Gokarna is the most hippy place to take new year trips in India.



Things to do: Beach hopping, Hiking, Boat trip

Where to stay: Zostel Gokarna, Arthigamya Resort & Spa, Kudle Beach View Resort & Spa

P.S: But, if your heart belongs in Goa, here are hacks for a kickass new year in Goa on a budget!

How to celebrate new year: Visiting Gokarna main beach, beach trek, exploring cafes

Land Package: INR 2,000 – INR 4,000 per person (approx)

7. Diu: For The Adventurous Souls









Get ready for paragliding, surfing, diving, parasailing, and windsurfing in one of the budget destinations in India to party on New Year eve 2020. Lay on the golden sands of the Diu island and dive into the pristine waters of the Nagoa beach. Diu offers you all the adventure you can think of at absolutely affordable prices. All the crazy vibe makes it the best place for new year in India.



Things to do: Jalandhar Beach, Shell Museum, St. Paul's Church

Where to stay: Radhika Beach Resort, Hotel Kohinoor, Hotel Apaar

How to celebrate new year: Relax on the Diu island, experience the thrill of different adventure sports like surfing, diving and parasailing

Land package: INR 3,000 – INR 5,000 per person (approx)

8. Lakshadweep: Celebrate New Year With A Bash









Deep sea diving, exploring coral reefs, kayaking, and yacht sailing are perfect activities for a New Year trip 2020. Aren't they? And the Lakshadweep group of islands is among the best places to visit in India for New Year celebrations 2020. If the big lagoons don't, the dance forms of Kolkali & Parichakali will surely touch the chords of your heart. And that's not all. New year in Lakshadweep is perfect for to enjoy the vibe and welcome 2020 with a bash.



Things to do: Island hopping, try seafood, shopping

Where to stay: Bangaram Island Resort, Fly Zone Homestays

How to celebrate new year: Exploring coral reefs, deep sea diving are exciting activities for new year 2020

Land package: INR 6,000 – INR 8,000 per person (approx)

9.. Kodaikanal: Romantic New Year Destination









Imagine cycling, horse riding, boating in the clear waters of the Kodai lake, and trekking to the hills this near year. Yes, you can avail all of this and that too on a really low budget! Start your New Year 2020 with some special homemade chocolates, plums, and pears. Kodaikanal is one of the most romantic new year destinations in India.



Things to do: Silver Cascade Falls, Boating in Kodaikanal Lake, walk in the Bryant Park

Where to stay: Hotel Kodai International, Sterling Kodai Valley, Hill Country Kodaikanal

How to celebrate new year: Indulge in activities like tasting fresh coffee, trek at exquisite locations or experience the pleasure of visiting famous attractions

Land package: INR 4,000 – INR 5,000 per person (approx)

10. Tarkali: Dreamy New Year Celebration









For the celebrations of New Year 2020, go nest under one of the thatched roof gazebos, pick up some delectable cashew bars from Tarkarli, and hog on the scrumptious seafood. The golden rocks and the blue-green waters are sure to add to the dreamy feeling of a wondrous New Year's eve 2020 at Tarkarli. Book an affordable beach stay and enjoy the pristine view.



P.S: Tarkali is amongst the best places to go stargazing in India! Don't miss out on that.

Things to do: Visit Devbag, Sindhudurg Fort, Tarkarli Beach

Where to stay: Hotel Ocean Bliss, Blue Water Resort, Siddhivinayak Resort

Land package: INR 5,000 – INR 7,000 per person (approx)

11. Bhimtal: For Splendid View









The alluring view of the lake and a candlelight dinner on the shore makes a visit to Bhimtal perfect for the celebrations of the New Year 2020. You can enjoy the awe-inspiring views of the snowcapped hills of Malital or take a tour of the famous museums as you travel to this beautiful destination. And we suggest you to stay alert for you may come across hidden stories or secrets that localities have kept to themselves.



Things to do: Boating, Visit Naukuchiataal, explore new cafes

Where to stay: Fern Hillside Resort, Nilesh Inn, Emeral Trail

P.S: If you're lucky enough, you could enjoy snowfall too!

How to celebrate new year: Star gazing and camping

Land package: INR 2,000 – INR 4,000 per person (approx)

12. Manali: For Both Families And Friends









A trip to Manali is incomplete without visiting its tourist attractions, viz. Tibetan Monastery, Van Vihar, Vashisht temple, etc. And a crazy DJ Night with the hills in the backdrop is sure to intoxicate your senses. Engage in parachuting, paragliding, and skating and pray at the beautiful Gurudwara of Manikaran Sahib to fulfill all your wishes this New Year.



Things to do: Temple visit, Trekking, Exploring cafes, Beas River

Where to stay: The Orchard Greens Resort & Spa, Zostel Manali, Honeymoon Inn Manali

How to celebrate new year: Adventurous activities like camping, paragliding, river rafting, and rock climbing

Land package: INR 4,500 – INR 5,500 per person (approx)

13. Kasol: Get High On Life









Are you still looking for best new year party destination in India? A trippy's very own paradise, Kasol will get you high on its scenic charm. As it majorly hosts young crowd, there is always some vibrancy in the air. The energy escalates as the new year knocks the door. New year in Kasol can be about hippy parties or a peaceful bonfire session by your camp, under the starlit sky – just as you like it!



Things to do: Kheerganga Trek, Malana Village, Walk along the Parvati River

Where to stay: Parvati Kuteer, The Himalayan Village, Hotel Sandhya Kasol

Land Package: INR 3,000 – INR 5,000 per person (approx)

14. Mcleodganj: Celebration Amidst Snow-Clad Himalayas









The Land of Lamas, Mcleodganj is home to Dalai Lama. This spiritual and picturesque hill station in Kangra District of Himachal Pradesh is sheer delight if you're planning a new year getaway. Mcleodganj is bejewelled with many iconic Tibetan monasteries as Namgyal Monastery. If you're looking forward to celebration of new year in Mcleodganj, you'll actually be stunned to know the number of ways you can welcome the coming year! You can go camping amidst snow in Triund, party the night away in some local clubs, or enjoy an exclusive staycation.



Things to do: Bhagsu Falls, Namgyal Monastery, Dharamkot, Triund Trek

Where to stay: Pink House, Himgiri Resort n Spa by Shree Hari Hotels, Hotel Norbu House

How to celebrate new year: Trekking in and around Mcleodganj or spend some silent time at St.John's church

Land Package: INR 5,000 – INR 8,000 per person (approx)

15. Bangalore: Feel The Party Vibe









Bangalore might be the IT Capital of India, but when it comes to new year party, you know you're up for some real fun. The city gets all lit up and excited about the bashes in clubs, stadium concerts, and boundless house parties which you cannot ever have enough of! All the fun makes it among the best places to celebrate the new year in India.



Things to do: Bar hopping, Bannerghatta National park, Bangalore Palace

Where to stay: The Monarch Luxor, Palm Meadows Club, Shangri-La Hotel Bangalore

16. Udaipur: Celebrate Like Maharajas Do









The City of Lakes, your new year in Udaipur is going to be unforgettable. The glistening lake and lazy sun add charm to the landscape, and the weather gets ravishing and more pleasant as the night approaches. Being a popular tourist destination in India, Udaipur is dotted with lovely stays for every budget, and almost all these stays offer something special for the new year's eve. Besides, you can always enter a happening pub in the city to celebrate like never before.



Things to do: Photography, Shopping, Taste Rajasthani cuisine

Where to stay: Jaiwana Haveli, Radisson Udaipur, Hotel Swaroop Vilas, Zostel

How to celebrate new year: Sunset Boat Cruise, explore the best new year parties at places like Café Clock Town Resort, Cafe Garden

Land Package: INR 6,000 – INR 10,000 per person (approx)

17. Jaisalmer: Best Desert Destinations









Who wouldn't love to welcome the new year amidst the velvety sands of Thar Desert?! Jaisalmer happens to be among the best desert destinations of the country, where one can indulge in several activities as camel safari, dune bashing, and of course desert camping. A new year Jaisalmer is an ideal choice, as winter, especially December is the best time to visit the city.



Things to do: Gandisar lake, Patwon ki haveli, shopping, Camel Safari, Haveli hunting

Where to stay: Mystic Jaisalmer Hotel, Hotel Lalgarh Fort And Palace, WelcomHeritage Mandir Palace

Land Package: INR 5,000 – INR 8,000 per person (approx)

18. Mumbai: City Of Dreams









The City of Dreams, as we call it, Mumbai is surely one of the best places to visit during new year in India. As the city never sleeps, it gets drenched in all the vivacity and enthusiasm with all the revolutions and party scenes. Nightclubs such as Kitty Su host happening parties with celebrity performances, and in most cases you have unlimited booze and snacks. Yes! New year in Mumbai is as crazy as it sounds.



Things to do: Visit Marine Drive, Gateway of India, indulge in shopping, Seel solace at Haji Ali Dargah

Where to stay: The Lalit Mumbai, Hotel Kohinoor Elite, The Taj Mahal Palace

19. New Delhi: Buzzing New Year Destination









Delhi Capital City of India



With so many places buzzing in the new year's eve, what makes you think that the capital of India is going to sit and watch?! Your new year in Delhi can by hypnotizing, thanks to many exclusive events and parties held in the city. However, you must grab the passes in well in advance, before they get sold out, as this is a buzzing new year destination in India!

Things to do: Food walk, Historical walk in Old Delhi, Nightlife in South Delhi

Where to stay: Radisson Blu Hotel, Eros Hotel, The Lalit New Delhi

How to celebrate new year: Attend hot new year eve parties with unique performances, amazing DJs and good food

Suggested Read: 32 Best Street Food In Delhi You Must Try In 2020 That Is Worth Every Calorie!

20. Gangtok: For Scenic Beauty









Gangtok is a place which might not be that extravagant place to groove and enjoy the new year, but its scenic beauty will be worth everything. Situated at a height of 5410 ft., the place completely justifies its name, i,e., hill top. Adorned with scenic surroundings, the place is just perfect to relax and getaway from the chaos and enjoy the beautiful sunset while welcoming the new year.



Things to do: Visit Gurudongmar Lake, Hanuman Tok, Namgyal Institute of Tibetology

Where to stay: Summit Golden Crescent, Hotel Sonam Delek, Summit Namnang Courtyard & Spa

Land Package: INR 9,200 – INR 11,000 per person

21. Shillong: Scotland Of India









Often called the "Scotland of India", this place is another nature's paradise which might be a great place for the lowkey travelers looking for a peaceful escape amidst the lap of nature. Surrounded by beautiful lakes, enchanting waterfalls and gigantic mountains, this north-east paradise is one of the best places to relax and enjoy the arrival of the new year.



Things to do: Boating, Angling, Trekking, exploring waterfalls

Where to stay: Hotel Polo Towers, Ri Kynjai, Dew Drop In

Land Package: INR 9,000 – INR 10,000 per person

22. Kolkata: City Of Joy









There are high chances of finding some great places to party while at the "cultural capital of India". Commonly known as the "city of joy", Kolkata is a place where there might not be much clubs to party all night, but the people who love literature and art can find some great things to discover while strolling down the streets of the city. It is indeed the best new year destination in India for people who admire art.



Things to do: Visit Victoria Memorial, Dakshineshwar Kali Temple, Kalighat, Try Bengali cuisine

Where to stay: The Astor Hotel Kolkata, The Park Kolkata, The Oberoi Grand

23. Jaipur: The Pink City









Jaipur is the best new year party destination in India. Bid adieu to 2019 at this colourful and vibrant city. Jaipur new year parties are all about glittering fireworks, good music, fresh hopes. Some of the best celebration venues here include Lohagarh Fort Resort, Nahargarh Fort, and Blackout.



Things to do: Visit Amber Palace, Hawa Mahal, City Palace

Where to stay: Nahar Singh Haveli, Hotel Sajjan Niwas

Land package: INR 6,000 to 8,000

24. Hyderabad: Welcome The New Year With Open Arms









Delve into the Hyderabad nightlife with these 8 exquisite clubs and bars



Say goodbye to the year 2019 at the most happening party places in Hyderabad. For the best new year celebration, head to places like Begumpet, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills and Hitech City. With the best pubs and bars with happening shows and live music, there is an ideal option for everyone. Hyderabad is indeed the best new year destination in India.

Things to do: Visit Chowmahalla Palace, Char Minar and other famous attractions

Where to stay: Aditya Homotel, Hotel Taj Tristar

Land Package: INR 8,000 to 12,000

25. Kochi: Experience The Best Festivals









Kochi lake view



Looking for the best place for new year in India? Kochi treats you with a warm welcome during the new year. In fact, the entire city is in a festive mood throughout December. There is this Cochin carnival at the end of this month which begins with hosting of the flag. The new year's eve party steals the limelight of the carnival. You can visit the beaches to welcome the new year with fireworks and music.

Things to do: Explore the beaches, visit St. Francis Church, Fort Kochi

Where to stay: Holiday Inn Cochin, Crowne Plaza Kochi

Land Package: INR 4,000 to 8,000