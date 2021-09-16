Let's talk about Alzheimer's

Do you ever enter a room and forget the reason you were there? Do you wake up in the middle of the night, remembering that very important task that you forgot to complete? These are signs that your brain has gone into a state of inactiveness and is beginning to degenerate. One of the most crippling degenerative diseases is Alzheimer's. This Alzheimer's month, let me share with you tips to reverse and retard this disease.

Turmeric

some people refer to Turmeric as powdered gold as this ancient spice has amazing health benefits. Curcumin, which is the active ingredient in Turmeric, can directly enter the brain and benefit the brain's cells. It also boosts a growth hormone that helps brain cells grow. Turmeric prevents the onset of Alzheimer's as it improves your brain's intake of oxygen.

Cows ghee

better known as the Indian elixir, cow's ghee is a super food for the brain. It serves as the lubricant for the brain for faster functioning. Cow's ghee is said to promote memory and intelligence according to Charaka, the author of the most influential texts of Ayurveda. Cow's ghee is also high in Vitamin A which promotes memory.

Coconut

In today's world, everyone is talking about the importance of coconut and its oil, something that we have known for centuries and why it is such a revered nut. The importance of coconut to your brain is such that seventy percent of the grey matter in our brains is made up of fatty acids, which are found in coconuts.

Plant based proteins

Research has shown that a diet adequate in protein has shown to reduce Alzheimer risk. However, animal protein has been linked to higher risk. Hence, it is best to choose plant based proteins like dals, pulses, nuts and seeds to get your protein dose.

Cinnamon

A whiff of this fragrant can alert the most inattentive of brains. It contains the healing compound cinnamaldehyde, known to help boost memory and brain power.

Vitamins

I cannot stress on how important vitamins are. At the core of Alzheimer prevention are the brain boosting B vitamins especially Vitamin B12. Required for smooth cognition and steady energy supply to the brain, these cannot be ignored. Another vital vitamin for neural health is vitamin D3.

Antioxidants

let me tell you, inflammation is a major source of degeneration. To prevent this, it is a must to include a rainbow of colour from chemical free, fresh, seasonal and local fruits and vegetables to supply yourself with anti-inflammatory antioxidants.

Sleep

I can keep suggesting integral foods but trust me, there is no replacement for good sleep. Your brain needs the time to regenerate and that happens only when you have a good quality of sleep. Do keep in mind to stay away from that fried and processed, high sugar foods retard the brain further.