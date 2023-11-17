Lifestyle choices that heighten the risk of pancreatic cancer and how to combat them

Pancreatic cancer presents a significant challenge, marked by its subtle progression and formidable treatment hurdles. Despite affecting both genders, recent research suggests that specific lifestyle choices may heighten the risk of pancreatic cancer, particularly in women. Recognizing these factors and taking proactive measures can play a crucial role in combating this deadly disease.

Tobacco is an identifiable risk factor for pancreatic cancer. Women who smoke are more likely to develop breast cancer than women who choose not to smoke. Tobacco products contain toxic compounds that can cause pancreatitis damage and promote the growth of cancerous cells. By far the most effective way to reduce this risk is to stop smoking.

Another factor that has been linked to an increased risk of pancreatic cancer is obesity, therefore women should pay particular attention to this. Reducing this risk mostly involves maintaining a healthy weight with a balanced diet and regular exercise. It becomes essential to work with medical professionals to develop customized weight-management programs.

Diets heavy in sugar have been linked to several health problems, including a higher risk of pancreatic cancer. Women should choose diets high in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains and be aware of how much sugar they consume. Limiting sugary and processed meals promotes a healthy lifestyle and may lower the risk of pancreatic cancer.

Numerous hormonal factors, such as the use of contraceptive pills or hormone replacement therapy (hrt), have been studied about the risk of pancreatic cancer. Women taking these drugs should discuss any potential risks with their doctors and, if necessary, explore alternative treatment options.

The likelihood of developing pancreatic cancer is increased by a family history, so women should be mindful of their medical history. Finding hereditary components raising the risk of developing pancreatic cancer can be aided by genetic counselling. Regular screenings might be advised for those who have a strong family history.

Giving women the tools they need to make educated lifestyle decisions is essential in the fight against pancreatic cancer. Crucial elements of this endeavour include a dedication to a healthy lifestyle, screenings, and routine health examinations. Making proactive decisions is facilitated by keeping up with the most recent findings and developments in pancreatic cancer prevention.

Even though the risks of pancreatic cancer are still complicated, changing one's lifestyle can make a big difference, especially for women. Through responsible decision-making and a proactive approach to health, women can lower their risk and help create a future free from cancer.

(The writer is a Sr. Consultant & Head – Surgical Oncology & Robotic Surgery, Asian Hospital, Faridabad)