Lip Tint or Lipstick: What’s the Better Choice for Rainy Days?

As the monsoon rolls in, the rise in humidity can throw your beauty routine off track—especially when it comes to lip care. While many swear by the classic lipstick, others are turning to lip tints for a fresher, longer-lasting look during the rainy season. If you're torn between the two, here’s a helpful comparison to keep your pout perfect no matter the weather.

Start with Lip Care

Before choosing any product, it’s essential to prep your lips. Gently exfoliate using a lip scrub or a simple sugar and olive oil mix to slough off dead skin. Follow it up with a hydrating balm that includes SPF to nourish and shield your lips, creating the ideal base for colour application.

Why Lip Tints Shine in the Monsoon

Lip tints are often a top pick for rainy days thanks to their lightweight, water-resistant formula. They glide on effortlessly, offering a natural-looking flush that stays put even if you're caught in a sudden downpour or battling frizzy hair in the humidity. Their non-greasy texture also means less feathering and fewer touch-ups.

Can Lipsticks Work in Rainy Weather?

Traditional lipsticks can be tricky in the monsoon. Their rich, creamy texture tends to smudge or slip when exposed to moisture and heat. However, not all is lost—long-wear and waterproof variants are specially designed to resist these seasonal woes. With the right formula, you can still flaunt bold lips without worrying about smudging.

The Rise of Hybrid Lip Products

Thanks to beauty innovation, you no longer need to pick sides. Hybrid lip products that combine the hydration of tints with the colour intensity of lipsticks are becoming a monsoon must-have. These formulas offer a smudge-proof finish and vibrant colour that stays put, while keeping your lips soft and moisturised.

Tips for Perfect Lips During Monsoon

• Exfoliate: Remove dead skin with a gentle lip scrub for smoother application.

• Hydrate: Use a lightweight balm or primer before applying colour.

• Go Waterproof: Opt for water-resistant lip tints or lipsticks.

• Define with Liner: Lip liner prevents bleeding and enhances definition.

• Blot, Don’t Rub: Gently blot excess product to lock in colour without smudging.

Final Verdict

Whether you prefer the effortless charm of a tint or the bold statement of a lipstick, the key lies in choosing the right formula for the season. For most, lip tints—or the increasingly popular hybrids—offer the ideal balance of durability, comfort, and beauty during the wet and wild days of monsoon.