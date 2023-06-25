Love, Eat and Enjoy

This is the weekend, and you have a bucket list of things such as getting your nails done, going to the spa, shopping, and hanging out with friends at a cafe that need to be done today. If so, let me tell you about this fancy place, where you can tick off the list in one go without the need to go to random places to get your things done separately.

With the concept of eat, shop, and treat, Celebrity Secrets is launched at Jubilee Hills. It is a German medispa founded by celebrity cosmetologists Dr Madhavi Chowdhary and Dr Venkat in 2011. It offers a wide range of services in skin and hair treatment and spa that are affordable for a common man.

Speaking to Hans India, Dr Madhavi said, "Everyone of us strives for beauty in many ways. Recently, people are seeking "instant beauty" as they want a happier and healthier version of themselves. They don't want to go through treatments or procedures where the beauty fades away within a shorter period of time.

With the aim of making a common man into a celebrity, we offer a wide variety of professional organic skincare and hair treatments with customized services to our clients which retains the beauty for a longer period of time."

The spa has become popular in recent years for its services and has branches in Vijayawada and Kakinada including Hyderabad.

Following the medispa, the duo launched Mairu Bistro and Room 9 ( boutique) on May 5, 2023 for customers to enjoy the day.



The bistro gets its name from a pet parrot and is situated in the middle of a small lawn where customers can connect with mother nature.It gives us a pleasant and cozy ambience. Just like other restaurants or cafes, one can try out a wide variety of cuisines which range from Italian, European, Asian and many more.

I have tried out Mexican Tacos, Corn and Mushroom rice and Thai Curry Lovers Bowl (Paneer). Among the above cuisines, Thai Curry Lovers Bowl is heavenly and when I have a spoon of rice with the curry, the combo of coconut milk and garlic flavour hits my tongue making me hungrier. The curry blended well with rice and the vegetables used in the curry are delicious.

Mexican Tacos are delicious but are a bit spicy especially my tolerance for spice is low whereas the Corn and Mushroom rice is appetizing.

When it comes to drinks, I ordered one of my favorite drinks, Oreo milkshake.

While I was enjoying my meal, a Macaw and parrot joined me.

If you're a bird lover, this is the best place where you can enjoy the company of pet parrots.

Room 9 is a multi designer pop store which caters a wide range of apparels from wedding garments to kurtis especially for women. It also acts as a platform for popular and upcoming fashion designers to showcase their creativity to the customers.

Finally, it is the must visit place to chill out with your family and friends.