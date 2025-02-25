Maha Shivratri 2025: Five Energy-Boosting Foods to Eat During Fasting

Maha Shivratri, a sacred festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, will be observed on February 26, 2025. Devotees worldwide will offer prayers and seek divine blessings on this auspicious occasion. The festival also marks the celestial union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

On this day, many devotees observe strict fasting (vrat) as a form of devotion. While some follow a nirjala vrat (fasting without food and water), others opt for a phalahar vrat, consuming sattvic foods to sustain themselves. Devotees also offer fruits, honey, ghee, milk, and sweets to Lord Shiva. Those observing the fast can consume certain foods to maintain their energy levels. Here are five ideal food choices for Maha Shivratri fasting:

1. Makhana (Fox Nuts)

Makhana is a great snack option during fasting. Light, crunchy, and highly nutritious, it is easy on the stomach and provides a good energy boost. You can roast makhana with a little ghee and rock salt or prepare a delicious kheer using milk and jaggery to keep yourself fueled throughout the day.

2. Sabudana (Tapioca Pearls)

Sabudana is a fasting-friendly food rich in carbohydrates, offering a steady source of energy. It can be used to prepare dishes like sabudana khichdi, crispy vada, or comforting kheer. These options help keep energy levels stable throughout the day while ensuring easy digestion.

3. Fruits and Dry Fruits

Fruits such as bananas, apples, papayas, and pomegranates provide natural sugars that help sustain energy levels during fasting. They can be consumed as a fruit salad, chaat, or in a milkshake. Dry fruits like almonds, cashews, and raisins are also excellent choices, as they are packed with essential nutrients and help boost stamina.

4. Milk and Dairy Products

Dairy products such as milk, curd, paneer, and chenna are considered pure and sattvic. These foods keep devotees full and hydrated. A glass of milk, a bowl of curd, or refreshing buttermilk and lassi are excellent options to stay nourished during the fast.

5. Potatoes

Many may not be aware, but potatoes are allowed during Maha Shivratri fasting as long as they are prepared without onion, garlic, ginger, or turmeric. You can enjoy dishes like aloo tikki, aloo pakora, aloo khichdi, or even aloo ka halwa. Adding sendha namak (rock salt) enhances the flavour while keeping the meal vrat-friendly.

Observing a fast on Maha Shivratri is a spiritual practice, but maintaining energy levels is essential. These sattvic foods will help you stay nourished while respecting the traditions of the festival. Choose light, easily digestible meals to keep yourself feeling fresh and active throughout the day.