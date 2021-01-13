Makar Sankranti 2020: The Significance Of This Harvest Festiva

'Makar Sankranti' is a holy day as the sun enters into 'Makara Rasi'. It is also called as the 'Harvest Festival' as the cereals arrive home after the first cultivation. Thus the people in two Telugu states celebrate this festival with great joy adorning the houses with beautiful 'Rangoli's', delicious dishes and beautiful floral decorations.

Sankranti is the only Hindu festival that follows the solar eclipse. In the villages, this festival is celebrated in a grandeur way and thus it is customary to add paints and colours to houses ten days in advance to bring a new charm to the festival.

On the day of Sankranthi, milk is boiled and sweets are made with it. The festival is celebrated in almost everyone's house delicious delicacies like Ariselu, Sakinalu, Vada, Payasam, Chegodilu and a few other yummy are offered to God on this special day. It is a delight to see the well-decorated 'Bulls' moving from house to house and dancing according to the tunes and drums of 'Haridasulu'. The bulls bow their heads down as a symbol of thanking us and accept gifts from us.

Coming to the meaning of 'Sankranti', 'San' means brightening light and 'Kranthi' means 'Prosperity'. It is a revolution that gives good progress, so it is described by the elders as 'Sankranthi'. Well, 'Makaram' means 'Crocodile' as we know it will not leave if caught once.

Thus, the 'Crocodile' create hassles in the way people to reach heavenly abode. But during this festive season, God will give us a chance to reach heavenly abode and it is only possible with 'Charity' and it should be done without saying 'no'.

In fact, according to the astronomy, the 'Uttarayana' begins on December 22nd itself, but we consider the end of the month of 'Dhanarmasa' to be considered as the Uttarayana festival with Sankranti. It is believed that those who die during the holy Uttarayana festival will go to heaven. Thus, on Maga Shuddha Ekadashi, the great leader 'Bheeshma' in Mahabharata finally gave up his fifth life and attained Nirvana, releasing his fifth life and attained heavenly abode.