Makar Sankranti 2026 Falls on January 14, Ending the Annual Date Confusion

Every year, the arrival of Makar Sankranti brings with it not just festive cheer, but also a familiar question — will it be observed on January 14 or January 15? In 2026, that confusion is finally put to rest. The widely celebrated harvest festival will be marked across India on Wednesday, January 14.

Makar Sankranti holds special importance in the Hindu calendar as it commemorates the Sun’s transition into Capricorn, known as Makar in Sanskrit. This celestial movement signals the start of Uttarayan, the six-month period when the Sun moves northward, symbolising light, warmth, and renewed energy. Spiritually and seasonally, it is considered a turning point, marking the gradual end of winter and the beginning of longer, brighter days.

Astrological calculations for 2026 show that the Sankranti moment — when the Sun enters Capricorn — occurs in the afternoon on January 14. Because this transition happens well before sunset, there is no scope for the festival shifting to the next day. This clear timing removes the usual regional differences that sometimes cause North and South India to observe the festival on separate dates.

In past years, when the Sun’s transition occurred late in the evening, some regions followed the next sunrise to celebrate Sankranti, leading to January 15 observances. That will not be the case in 2026, as the planetary shift takes place comfortably within the daytime window. As a result, states across the country — from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to Gujarat and Tamil Nadu — will observe the festival on the same date.

The festival is celebrated in diverse and colourful ways across India. In North India, people take holy dips in rivers such as the Ganga and offer prayers to the Sun God. In Gujarat and Rajasthan, skies come alive with thousands of kites as families gather on terraces for Uttarayan. Tamil Nadu celebrates the harvest festival as Pongal, while Assam marks it with traditional feasts and cultural rituals.

Food also plays a central role in the celebrations. From til-gud laddoos made of sesame and jaggery to khichdi, puran poli, and regional sweets, these winter delicacies reflect gratitude for a good harvest and the warmth of togetherness.

With its strong spiritual meaning and deep-rooted traditions, Makar Sankranti 2026 promises to bring communities together on January 14, welcoming longer days, brighter skies, and a fresh start to the season ahead.