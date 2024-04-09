Mamata-led TMC will win 20 LS seats

Mamata Banerjee – born on 05th January 1955 at 11.46 am in West Bengal. Birth star Kritika 3rd charan. Janma Lagna Meena. Lagna tells about a person’s character, structure, determination and longevity.

Lagna lord Jupiter is in fifth house in exalted position. Hence she will continue to have courageous nature and will not trust anybody. She will have fickle mind. She will have more longevity. Second and ninth Lord Mars is in 12th house hence she will have heavy Kuja Dosha. From 08.09.2007 to 08.09.2026, native will run Saturn major period. Saturn occupied Eigth house in exalted position. Hence thrice she became chief minister.

From 27.02.2024 to 08.09.2026, native will run Saturn major period by Jupiter sub period. During this period, she will get excellent developments and she will maintain sound health. For the coming parliamentary elections, she will win about 20 seats.

From moon sign 2nd may 2024 to 07th may 2025, Jupiter occupied Janma Rashi and Saturn occupied 10th house. Due to this unfavourable planetary position, she will get mixed results in politics. Backstabbing is not ruled out.