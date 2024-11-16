Margashirsha 2024: Dates, Rituals, and Spiritual Significance

Margashirsha, the ninth month of the Hindu lunar calendar, is celebrated as one of the holiest months. Known as Agahan, this sacred period falls during November and December in the Gregorian calendar. In 2024, Margashirsha begins on Saturday, November 16, and ends on Sunday, December 15, coinciding with Margashirsha Purnima.

Spiritual Significance of Margashirsha

Margashirsha is regarded as a divine month, reflecting devotion, spirituality, and blessings. It is closely associated with Lord Krishna, whose teachings inspire devotees to seek spiritual growth. Rituals, fasting, and prayers performed during this period are believed to bring prosperity and peace.

Start and End of Margashirsha 2024

Beginning: Margashirsha starts on the Pratipada Tithi of Krishna Paksha. In 2024, this begins at 2:58 AM on November 16 and concludes at 11:50 PM the same day.

End: The month concludes with Margashirsha Purnima on December 15, aligning with the full moon.

Auspicious Yogas on November 16, 2024

The first day of Margashirsha is considered especially sacred due to the occurrence of three beneficial yogas:

1. Parigh Yoga: Active from sunrise to 11:48 PM.

2. Sarvarth Siddhi Yoga: A favourable time for success, lasting from 7:28 PM to 6:45 AM the next day.

3. Amrit Siddhi Yoga: Known for spiritual benefits, aligning with Sarvarth Siddhi Yoga. Additionally, the Krittika Nakshatra will remain until 7:28 PM, enhancing the day's significance.

Important Festivals and Rituals in Margashirsha 2024

Margashirsha is celebrated with several significant festivals and fasts. Key dates include:

• November 16: Scorpio Solstice

• November 18: Ganaadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi

• November 22: Kalabhairav Jayanti

• November 23: Kalashtami

• November 26: Utpanna Ekadashi

• November 28: Pradosh Vrat

• November 29: Masik Shivaratri

• November 30: Darsha Amavasya

• December 6: Vivah Panchami

• December 7: Champa Shashthi

• December 8: Bhanu Saptami

• December 11: Geeta Jayanti and Mokshada Ekadashi

• December 12: Matsya Dwadashi

• December 13: Pradosh Vrat

• December 14: Dattatreya Jayanti

• December 15: Sagittarius Sankranti and Margashirsha Purnima

Each festival involves specific rituals and offerings, making the month deeply spiritual for devotees.

Margashirsha 2024 is an invitation for individuals to immerse themselves in devotion and align with spiritual practices for growth and blessings.