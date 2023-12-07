Margashirsha Amavasya 2023: Date, Timing And Rituals To Be Followed

Margashirsha Amavasya falls on the new moon day of Krishna Paksha of Margashirsha month. As per Gregorian Calendar, this month falls in November-December. It holds significant importance. As per the belief, fasting on this day pleases one’s ancestors. There is a tradition of donating after bathing in holy rivers on that day. After bathing, measures are taken to please the ancestors to get blessed with happiness, peace and prosperity. By following some easy measures on this day, devotees can also get rid of Pitra Dosh. Astrologers descries the day, date and timings of Margashirsha Amavasya. He has also described the 4 steps to remove Pitra Dosh on this auspicious occasion. The astrologers says that according to the Vedic calendar, the Amavasya date of Krishna Paksha of Margashirsha month will start from 06:24 AM on Tuesday, December 12. It will continue till 05:01 AM the next day on Wednesday, December 13. Margashirsha Amavasya’s date has been decided after considering the Uday Tithi. Let’s take a look at some rituals to be followed on this day.

1. According to religious beliefs, after bathing, water should be offered to the ancestors. The believers should remember their forefathers and hold the sacred kush in their hands while remembering them. They should then offer tarpan to the ancestors with black sesame seeds and water. As per popular beliefs, it will please the ancestors.

2. To get rid of Pitra Dosh, one can perform Tripindi Shraddha on Margashirsha Amavasya. If this ritual is done properly, the forefathers of three generations will become pleased. Their blessings will increase happiness, peace and prosperity.

3. On this day, one can perform Panchabali ritual to please their ancestors. In this ritual, food is prepared for the ancestors. This food is then offered to crows, cows, dogs, ants, and others. As per beliefs, the ancestors will get nourished by this ritual and they also bless their descendants.

4. After taking a bath on Margashirsha Amavasya, one should worship the ancestral god, Aryama. During this time, the devotees should recite Pitru Suktam. This will make the ancestors happy.

The auspicious time of Margashirsha Amavasya is from 11:54 AM to 12:35 PM.