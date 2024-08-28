McDonald's India adds Crunch to its Fried Chicken Portfolio; launches Crispy Fried Chicken with Kiccha Sudeep

In a strategic move to strengthen its Fried Chicken portfolio for the South market, McDonald’s India (W&S), owned and operated by Westlife Foodworld, has announced the launch of Crispy Fried Chicken. This crispier-than-ever fried chicken elevates the brand's Chicken portfolio in the region. Adding further crunch and excitement to this initiative, McDonald's India has roped-in renowned Kannada movie star Kiccha Sudeep as the face of its new campaign – ‘Let the Crunch Takeover’.

The campaign features a TVC, conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group starring Kiccha Sudeep. These TVCs showcase the Kannada star relishing the Crispy Fried Chicken and highlighting the product's defining crispy texture.

The TVC opens with a comical scene of the Police interrogating Kiccha Sudeep at his home, which appears a bit ransacked. As the officers scribble in their notepad, asking “if they remember anything else?” Kiccha is seen calmly enjoying a McDonald's Crispy Fried Chicken. A family member then exclaims, “Yes, Crunch sound! We were eating Crispy Fried Chicken,” before grabbing a piece and biting into it with an exaggerated crunch sound. The police officer tries the same as well, repeating “Oh...like this!” as the family continues debating the perfect “this” crunch sound. The spot closes with a showcase of the mouth-watering Crispy Fried Chicken bucket.

Arvind R.P., Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's India (W&S), said, “At McDonald's, we are constantly strengthening our menu portfolio to offer a variety of chicken products for our customers in the Southern markets. Our new Crispy Fried Chicken with the campaign featuring y. Kiccha Sudeep is a testament to this strategy. His expansive fan base and connection with our core audience in this region will drive strong consumer engagement and preference for our offerings."

Kiccha Sudeep said, “I am truly excited to partner with McDonald's India (W&S) for the launch of their new Crispy Fried Chicken. Glad to see the brand truly capturing the essence of crunch and flavour in this new offering. I cannot wait for my fans and food lovers across the South to experience its mouth-watering taste. The Crispy fried Chicken is sure to get everyone hooked on the same satisfying crunch that I love”.

Over the years, McDonald's India has strategically leveraged the celebrity culture and fan following of South Indian movie stars to drive brand salience in the region. In addition to the partnership with Kiccha Sudeep for the Crispy Fried Chicken launch, the brand has previously associated with other popular South Indian stars like Rashmika Mandanna and Jr. NTR. These collaborations have helped McDonald's India effectively connect with its core audience and enhance brand affinity in the South Indian market.

The new Crispy Fried Chicken is Real Food that's Real Good. Beyond being free of artificial colours, artificial flavours, and preservatives, it has no added MSG. The product features a unique crunch and juicy texture, crafted through a meticulous in-house preparation process. It is now available across McDonald's restaurants throughout the Southern regions. Customers can enjoy this crispy offering not only for dine-in, but also on-the-go via the Drive-Thru and through McDelivery.

